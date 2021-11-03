EpiVax Therapeutics Announces Participation At The Upcoming 2021 SITC Annual Meeting

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax Therapeutics, Inc. ("EVT"), an emerging biotechnology company, today announced that an abstract highlighting its Ancer® platform will be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting from November 12-14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Details on the poster that will be presented as part of the regular submissions are below.

Title: Stealthier Mutanomes are Induced After Nivolumab Immunotherapy

Authors: Richard et. al

Poster #: 313

Presentation Date/Time: November 12, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

The EpiVax Therapeutics Ancer platform will optimize precision immunotherapies development

"We are excited to share new research featuring the use of Ancer in novel biomarker identification. These new findings will optimize precision immunotherapies development at EpiVax Therapeutics," said Michael Princiotta, PhD, EpiVax Therapeutics CSO.

About EpiVax Therapeutics, Inc.

EpiVax Therapeutics, Inc. ('EVT') is based in Providence, RI. Incorporated in 2017, EVT is a spin-out of EpiVax Inc., a company founded by Dr. Annie De Groot and Mr. Bill Martin in 1998. EVT is leveraging EpiVax's 22 years of experience in designing commercial grade immunoinformatic tools, to advance its personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine development program. EVT's personalized vaccine design platform, Ancer®, incorporates the world-class EpiMatrix® system and the innovative JanusMatrix™ tool, which were exclusively licensed to EVT by EpiVax. EVT's pipeline includes a COVID-19 vaccine and a personalized bladder cancer vaccine. More information about EpiVax Therapeutics is available at www.epivaxtx.com.

About Ancer®.

EpiVax Therapeutics' Ancer® neoantigen in silico prediction platform, leverages EpiVax's EpiMatrix® and JanusMatrix™ algorithms, state-of-the-art tools that have been externally validated in several prospective vaccine studies and that are broadly utilized worldwide by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ancer® is designed to enable the discovery of highly immunogenic neoantigens for precision cancer immunotherapies. It is integrated into an end-to-end, GMP ready, robust and already established commercial-grade platform.

