Wondr Gaming to Present at the Consumer Goods & Digital Services Conference CEO Jon Dwyer will discuss the significant growth of Wondr's NFT, loyalty & rewards, and media ecosystem

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR | OTC: WDRGF | FRA: 64Q), an entertainment company uniting brands and the global gaming community through its loyalty & rewards, NFT, and media platforms, is pleased to announce its participation in the OTC Markets' Consumer Goods & Digital Services Conference, taking place virtually on November 4, 2021.

Jon Dwyer, CEO and Chairman of Wondr Gaming, will present the Company's vision for building an authentic and rewarding environment where brands and partners in the gaming, sports, and music industries can connect and engage with consumers.

The Company launched the first comprehensive loyalty & rewards platform in the gaming / NFT space, WondrRewards.com on October 12, 2021 and has significantly expanded its customer reach since then, announcing the following:

Acquisition of media network and marketing agency, JoyBox Media Inc.

Strategic partnership with video game developer and publisher, Mega Cat Studios.

Strategic partnership with Gamelancer, a gaming network with 20+ channels, 22M+ followers, and 1B+ monthly views.

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who cannot join the event live on the day of the conference.

Event: Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, November 4 at 12:00 PM ET

Webcast Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3vbzc3X

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR | CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

