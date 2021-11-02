Rumble Announces New U.S. Headquarters in Sarasota County, Florida

One of America's fastest-growing video platform estimates it will invest upwards of $50 million in the state of Florida over the next several years

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble is excited to announce that it has signed a lease for property in Longboat Key, Florida—a town in Sarasota County—and estimates it will invest upwards of $50 million in the state over the next several years. Rumble is one of the most respected independent and privately-owned companies in the online video-sharing platform industry and has more than of 40 million monthly average users as of August this year. Moving to Sarasota County provides exactly the right environment for Rumble to continue building its international brand as an innovative company focused on providing cutting-edge technology for its users and content creators.

"Moving to Longboat Key is a win-win for Rumble and the Sarasota community," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Sarasota County is growing rapidly, and we are excited to be part of the growth. We plan to fill 20-25 new positions in Florida immediately for our U.S. headquarters, with many more planned for the future. This move positions us to continue providing a platform to content creators without the threats from big tech monopolies. We are excited to invest in Florida in the coming years while we continue to grow Rumble."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rumble to Florida, and we support its mission to promote free expression and stand up to Big Tech censorship," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "Over the past year, we have seen businesses flock to Florida from across the country because, as long as I am Governor, our state will be free and built for opportunity. We wish Rumble all the best in their endeavors in Florida, and we look forward to watching their success."

State officials, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have acknowledged the importance of the platform by joining Rumble , and are enthusiastic about Rumble's move to the Sarasota area. Florida has one of the best business climates in the nation and a growing talent pool. It is no surprise that the state has quickly become a destination for vibrant corporations.

Rumble's discussions with local officials and stakeholders led the company to choose Sarasota County because of the area's friendly business climate; its proximity to Tampa, one of the fastest growing tech cities in America; and the potential for further development. The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County and Enterprise Florida both played a key role in bringing Rumble to Sarasota.

Rumble is an independent and privately-owned company in the online video-sharing platform industry with millions of creators.

