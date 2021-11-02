Pritzker Hageman Retained in Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Watermelon from Great Moon Buffet in Saint Paul, MN

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritzker Hageman law firm has been retained in a Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to watermelon from Great Moon Buffet in West Saint Paul, Minn. Our client is an 11-year-old child who contracted Salmonella food poisoning after consuming watermelon prepared and served by Great Moon Buffet last summer.

The Salmonella outbreak sickened 17 people who ate at Great Moon Buffet in June and July 2021. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found that a high percentage of people sickened reported eating watermelon. An environmental sample collected from an open drain near the dishwasher tested positive for a strain of Salmonella Enteritidis that was "highly related" to the outbreak strain.

After observing food storage and preparation practices at Great Moon Buffet, the MDH identified several critical food safety errors.

Blocked access to both kitchen handwashing sinks. Wiping cloths stored in water without chlorine. A spray hose that the restaurant was previously instructed to remove likely contributed to cross-contamination of raw meat and watermelon.

Repeated Salmonella Outbreaks at Great Moon Buffet Indicate Disregard for Public Health

This is not the first time there has been a Salmonella outbreak at Great Moon Buffet. Repeated Salmonella outbreaks at the same restaurant in 2018 and 2019 show a blatant disregard for public health. In fact, the 2018 outbreak investigation found that the very same spray hose restaurant staff were instructed to remove caused the contamination of watermelon.

Salmonella lawyer Alicia Brenhaug says, "The Great Moon Buffet has repeatedly disregarded food safety measures that are in place to ensure the food they serve is clean and safe to consume. Simple steps could have been taken to stop cross-contamination of the watermelon and prevent customers from contracting dangerous pathogens like Salmonella year after year."

Experienced Salmonella Lawyers Help Clients Get Justice and Compensation

The Pritzker Hageman Salmonella lawyers have represented clients sickened in every major outbreak in the U.S. If you or a loved one contracted a Salmonella infection, you should contact an experienced food safety lawyer right away because laws called "statutes of limitations," which vary by state, may limit the amount of time you have to file a claim. An experienced Salmonella lawyer will help you get justice and compensation for your illness.

