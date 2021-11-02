Neiman Marcus Group Announces New, Expanded Partnerships to Support Increased Focus On Sustainable Products And Services

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") is announcing new and expanded partnerships with Textile Exchange, Give Back Box, and FASHIONPHILE to support its commitment to curate sustainable products and services as a part of its forthcoming 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

"Now more than ever, environmental sustainability is top of mind for fashion and retail industries. NMG is taking action and driving change while we continue to revolutionize the ultimate luxury experience," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "As our team works to finalize the anticipated 2025 ESG strategy, the Company is looking forward to helping build a better future for our industry with help from amazing partners such as Give Back Box, Textile Exchange, and FASHIONPHILE."

NMG recently became a member of Textile Exchange, a nonprofit organization that develops and promotes industry standards for preferred fibers. The organization encourages the adoption of sustainable materials across the global fashion and textile industry to reduce CO2 emissions from textile fiber and material production by 45 percent by 2030. The Company has chosen Textile Exchange to provide key in a Sustainable Products workstream within NMG's 2025 ESG strategy – providing leading insights and education to NMG's merchants and brand partners as the Company seeks to increase revenue from sustainable and ethical products over time. Neiman Marcus Group is the first North American luxury retailer to join Textile Exchange alongside top brands from groups like LVMH, Kering, and more. Neiman Marcus Group will speak at Textile Exchange's annual conference on November 18th alongside panelists from VF Corporation and Elevate Global to kick off this journey.

Claire Bergkamp, Chief Operating Officer of Textile Exchange, says, "We are delighted that Neiman Marcus Group has joined Textile Exchange as a Partner level Member. NMG is synonymous with luxury merchandise and has the power to change their directly controlled products and influence on a much larger scale. It takes leaders such as NMG being committed to scaling preferred fibers and materials to evoke the industry-wide change we need."

NMG is also teaming up with Give Back Box to expand its offering of sustainable services and support the circular economy. Give Back Box empowers Neiman Marcus customers to extend the life of the looks they love by donating them to someone in need - helping someone and reducing fashion's environmental footprint at the same time.

To participate, customers can reuse the box their Neiman Marcus order arrived in; fill it with any gently used clothing, accessories, and shoes they'd like to donate; print their free, prepaid shipping label at GiveBackBox.com; seal their box; attach the shipping label; and schedule a pick-up or drop off the box at any UPS, USPS, or FedEx location. Give Back Box will direct customers' donations to local charities and provide Neiman Marcus Group with real-time impact reporting on pounds of cardboard and clothes recycled. NMG is announcing the partnership via a customer letter in over 50,000 Neiman Marcus online shipments ordered during the brand's "Give Big" holiday campaign. For more information on the program with Give Back Box, visit https://www.neimanmarcus.com/editorial/services/give-back-box.

Monika Wiela, CEO & Founder of Give Back Box says, "We are very excited and proud to be launching a program with Neiman Marcus. We do believe the impact created together will go far beyond just the life cycle of clothing, and we are looking forward to creating impact and inspiring people to help others and do good this holiday season."

Supporting its investment in sustainable services, NMG became the first luxury retailer to make a long-term investment in resale by acquiring a minority stake in FASHIONPHILE, one of the world's top resellers of pre-owned luxury handbags and accessories. In 2019, NMG joined forces with FASHIONPHILE to roll out an integrated circularity program that has transformed the resale landscape and accelerated the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anything else in the world today.

Since its inception, the partnership has seen six FASHIONPHILE locations open inside of Neiman Marcus stores (Palo Alto, San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Fashion Island, NorthPark Dallas, Scottsdale), extending the lifecycle of more than 39,000 items. Neiman Marcus and FASHIONPHILE now issue Neiman Marcus gift cards as an optional payment method to all customers who sell their luxury products to FASHIONPHILE. Customers who opt to be paid in Neiman Marcus gift cards are also able to enjoy an extra 10% bonus on the gift card value.

FASHIONPHILE Selling Studios will open across nine more Neiman Marcus stores in the next nine months to continue introducing customers to a new path of sustainable shopping. These locations include Boca Raton, King of Prussia, Atlanta, and Austin opening this Fall, followed by San Antonio, Las Vegas, Topanga, Troy, and Northbrook opening next Spring.

About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

About Give Back Box

Give Back Box® partners with retailers like Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Rent The Runway to provide customers a convenient method to donate household goods. Give Back Box not only provides an easy way to help people, it gives a secondary use to corrugated boxes and guarantees they will be recycled. Since 2012, it has shipped and recycled over ONE million boxes and diverted over 19 million pieces, or 13 million pounds, of clothing, from landfills and given them a second life.

About Textile Exchange

Textile Exchange is a global nonprofit that creates leaders in the preferred fiber and materials industry. We develop, manage, and promote a suite of leading industry standards, as well as collect and publish critical industry data and insights that enable brands and retailers to measure, manage and track their use of preferred fiber and materials. With a robust membership representing leading brands, retailers, and suppliers, Textile Exchange is positively impacting climate through accelerating the use of preferred fibers across the global textile industry. To learn more about Textile Exchange, visit TextileExchange.org. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @TextileExchange.

