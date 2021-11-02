Malbek Recognized as Contract Lifecycle Management Leader in Spend Matters' Fall 2021 SolutionMap

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malbek , today's most cutting-edge, AI-fueled Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, was recognized as a CLM leader in Spend Matters' Fall SolutionMap. By providing deep, tailored, and current assessments, SolutionMap helps companies compare solution provider capabilities based on organizational needs across the procurement and supply chain spectrum. Further, it enables organizations to track market disruptors, like Malbek.

"We are honored and pleased to be recognized as a CLM leader for SMEs to large enterprises by Spend Matters," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO and Co-founder of Malbek. "The SolutionMap rankings are especially important to us since customer feedback plays a meaningful role in spotlighting leading companies. This recognition validates our growth and innovation investments, and we will continue to work to enable customers of all sizes to take their contract management from outdated to state-of-the-art."

When preparing SolutionMap, Spend Matters takes the following assessment elements into account:

All elements of the technology

Integrations

Supplier experience

Front end users and administrators' user experience

Malbek placed well in all CLM categories, gaining recognition as a Value Leader in the SME category (organizations with revenues < $250M/year), while earning the Customer Leader categorization in both the mid-market (revenues of $250M-$1B/year) and large (revenues >$1B/yr) SolutionMaps.

"Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) is about managing the ultimate commercial system of record: the contract. The technology market has morphed from managing legal documents (even digitized ones) to managing atomic-level commitments that include not just legal obligations with counterparties like suppliers, but also tying into broader risk, compliance, and performance management areas," said Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer at Spend Matters. "The real differentiation in CLM comes from best-of-breed enterprise CLM providers who are forging ahead into advanced analytics and AI in order to better develop and manage the critical contract knowledge for both risk management and broader partnering."

Spend Matters is the leading solution-intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners Inc.

Malbek is today's most modern, cutting-edge CLM solution with a proprietary AI core that empowers the enterprise to do more with less. By supporting the growing contracting demands of your entire organization, including Sales, Finance, Procurement, and other critical business units, Malbek's CLM solution delights every user. Malbek provides end-to-end contract management with out-of-the-box integration to popular business applications, like Salesforce, Workday, Slack, Office 365, and others, allowing your contract data to flow seamlessly while dramatically reducing cycle times. That's contracts reimagined! To learn more, visit www.malbek.io .

