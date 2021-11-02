Kid Trax Toys Partners with Ford Motor Company to Recreate a Tot-Sized Version of the Iconic Ford Bronco Kid Trax will Serve as the Exclusive Toy Licensor for the Ford Bronco, Available at Target Today

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kid Trax, a brand of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, TSX: DII.A), today announced a unique partnership with Ford Motor Company to celebrate the return of the iconic Ford Bronco. Available today, a kid-sized version of the legendary 4x4 SUV will hit the streets (or sidewalks!) to provide Ford enthusiasts, parents, and their young adventurers with an interactive vehicle designed to mimic the features of its highly coveted grown-up counterpart, including the iconic running lights, sport bucket seats, and a realistic spare fifth tire on the rear. This year marks the first time since 1996 that the legendary Ford Bronco is back on the market, and Kid Trax honors its return as the exclusive Ford Bronco toy licensor in 2021.

"At Kid Trax, we strive to bring creative play themes and timely trends to life through our battery-powered ride-on toys," said Brianna Purvis, Kid Trax Brand Manager. "Our partnership with Ford Motor Company allows us to continue that tradition, while also deepening the connection between grandparents, parents, and children by providing them with a unique way to share their very own passions and fond memories through the joy of play."

The Ford Bronco by Kid Trax comes equipped with several lifelike features, including removable doors and a bed cover for three different looks. It's real foot pedal acceleration, horn sound effects, and a working FM radio and MP3 player input provide a lifelike driving experience. The truck travels at a top speed of 5 MPH for the perfect balance of fun and safety, and the Power Trax rubber traction strip tires keep the ride smooth and steady. The Ford Bronco comes with a rechargeable 12-Volt battery and wall charger so the fun never has to stop for long.

"After nearly 25 years, it is an honor to re-introduce and re-imagine one of Ford's most iconic vehicles alongside our partners at Kid Trax Toys," said Mark Grueber, US Consumer Marketing Manager. "Our hope is that the children of Ford Bronco enthusiasts can experience the same level of joy and excitement that is felt by their parents!"

"The partnership between Kid Trax and Ford Motor Company allows both brands to meaningfully engage with their consumers and connect with one another's demographics by bringing the Ford Bronco fandom to the preschool set," said Maura Regan, President, Licensing International. "It's a creative yet natural fit that delivers an elevated experience for parents seeking unique kids' toys that align with their own interests and hobbies. A great example of smart licensing leveraging the core strengths of both companies to create a new brand experience for consumers."

The Ford Bronco by Kid Trax ($499.99) will be available for purchase on November 2, 2021, exclusively at Target. Follow along with all the fun by following Kid Trax on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, or visit KidTraxToys.com/FordBronco.

ABOUT KID TRAX

Kid Trax is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse brands, including Schwinn and Mongoose. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US $2.8 billion and employs approximately 8,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. Kid Trax makes award-winning toys. The brand's attention to detail, creative designs and play features take favorite play themes and licensed characters and brings them to life for the child.

ABOUT FORD MOTOR COMPANY

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

