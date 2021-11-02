Governor Polis Declares December 7 Colorado Gives Day!

ARVADA, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Governor Polis read a proclamation announcing that December 7, 2021, will officially be known as Colorado Gives Day. During this 24-hour giving event, donors can choose from more than 3,100 local nonprofits and support organizations based in or doing work in Colorado.

"We like to take the guesswork out of giving and make it easy for donors to give online," said Erica Thornley, Vice President of Product Development and ColoradoGives.org. "All the nonprofits on ColoradoGives.org have been vetted and are in good standing with the Secretary of State's Office. We want donors to feel good knowing they are giving on a safe platform to trusted nonprofits that match causes they care about."

Since its inception in 2010, Colorado Gives Day has raised $307 million for Colorado nonprofits, making it among the most successful giving days in the nation. In 2020, Colorado Gives Day raised more than $50 million during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 82,988 donors surpassed all expectations by giving 230,504 individual donations and helping 2,874 Colorado nonprofits continue the good work they do in our communities every day.

"Coloradans know how to make good happen every day of the year, but especially on Colorado Gives Day," said Kelly Dunkin, President and CEO of Community First Foundation. "I believe COVID has made us all realize how fragile life is and how quickly things can change. People recognize more than ever how much nonprofits do to help keep us safe, healthy and thriving."

People who give on or schedule their donation for Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 7 will find their donations boosted by a $1.6 million Incentive Fund. "Our Colorado business partners really stepped up to support local nonprofits by contributing to the incentive fund," said Dunkin. "Every nonprofit that receives a donation on Colorado Gives Day will get a piece of this fund, which means even more money is going to help our nonprofit community in Colorado."

FirstBank has been the corporate partner of Colorado Gives Day since the beginning, providing cash prizes, event support, incentive fund contributions and paid advertising.

"As a longtime corporate partner, it's been inspiring to watch giving in Colorado grow each year, especially in 2020 when local nonprofits needed support the most," said Kelly Kaminskas, President of Retail and Digital Banking for FirstBank and Community First Foundation board member. "Coloradans continue to exceed our expectations with their generosity, and we're confident they'll keep up the giving spirit this Colorado Gives Day."

Donors can search for local nonprofits on ColoradoGives.org to learn more and donate on Colorado Gives Day. Donations can also be scheduled now to process on Colorado Gives Day, and all donations, including scheduled donations, will be boosted by an incentive fund of $1.6 million.

Media notes:

Governor's Video Proclamation

More information on Colorado Gives Day 2021 is available online at ColoradoGives.org . For statistics on last year's Colorado Gives Day and year-over-year comparisons, please visit ColoradoGives.org/Data&Reports

Photos you can use.

About Community First Foundation

Community First Foundation has been connecting donors and innovative Colorado nonprofits since 1975. As the community foundation serving Jefferson County, we are committed to connecting people, ideas and nonprofits so that all of Jeffco is thriving. We help donors with philanthropic planning, support nonprofits with grants and resources, and together, build resilient and connected communities. Our work is rooted in radical listening and a commitment to equity and inclusion.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it's known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $25 billion in assets and 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $75 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com . MEMBER FDIC

Colorado Gives Day 2021 Logo vertical

Colorado Gives Day 2021 Logo horizontal

