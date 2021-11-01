Zhangmen Education Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhangmen Education Inc. ("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME), a leading online education company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Total net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$194.7 million), representing a 35.0% increase from the same period in 2020.
- Gross margin was 44.0%, compared with 45.7% for the same period in 2020.
Mr. Yi Zhang, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Zhangmen, commented "This is our first quarterly earnings release as a public company, and we are pleased to report strong second quarter results, with total net revenues growing by 35.0% year-over-year to RMB1.3 billion. Our cash position remained resilient, providing a solid foundation for our future development. While the ongoing reform in China's education industry has created uncertainties and challenges, we believe that an optimized regulatory environment will benefit the industry's long-term healthy development. In line with our commitment to complying with laws and regulations, we will spare no effort to fulfill our corporate and social responsibilities and actively promote the implementation of relevant regulatory policies. Looking ahead, we will prudently follow the guidance of the government to adjust our business models to provide quality-oriented education and on-campus education services leveraging on our existing propriety intelligent teaching platform. "
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB1.3 billion (US$194.7 million), representing a 35.0% increase from RMB931.5 million for the same period of 2020, mainly attributable to the increase in paid course enrollments.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB703.8million (US$109.0million), representing a 39.1% increase from RMB506.1 million for the same period of 2020, which was largely in line with our revenue growth.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB553.6 million (US$85.7 million), representing a 30.1% increase from RMB425.4 million for the same period of 2020. Gross margin slightly decreased to 44.0% for the second quarter of 2021 from 45.7% for the same period of 2020, due to increased contribution from our Small Class business. This business is still at an early development stage and therefore has a relatively low gross margin.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB1.3 billion (US$208.2 million), representing an increase of 102.5%, compared with RMB663.9 million for the same period of 2020.
Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB1.1 billion (US$174.8 million), representing an increase of 106.5% from RMB546.5 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to higher advertising and marketing expenses related to promotion of our Small Class business.
Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB122.0 million (US$18.9 million), representing an increase of 61.7% from RMB75.4 million for the same period of 2020, mainly due to increased investment in research and development for our Small Class business.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB93.6 million (US$14.5 million), representing an increase of 123.5% from RMB41.9 million for the same period of 2020, mainly attributable to increased headcounts in administration personnel for our Small Class business.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB790.5 million (US$122.4 million), compared with RMB238.4 million for the same period of 2020. The margin of loss from operations was 62.9%, compared with 25.6% for the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to our Small Class business, which is at an early stage of investment.
Net Loss
Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB710.3 million (US$110.0 million), compared with RMB173.8 million for the same period of 2020.
Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS"[1]) for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB30.83 (US$4.78), compared with RMB8.56 for the same period of 2020.
[1] Each ADS represents nine Class A ordinary shares
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2021, Zhangmen Education owns cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB4.3 billion (US$664.2 million), compared with RMB4.6 billion as of December 31, 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, net cash used in operating activities was RMB271.8 million (US$42.1 million), capital expenditures totaled RMB22.5 million (US$3.5 million).
Second Quarter and Recent Developments
Successful listing on the New York Stock Exchange
The Company successfully completed its initial public offering and listing of 4,166,450 ADSs (including the full exercise of the over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs from the underwriters) on the New York Stock Exchange on June 8, 2021. The Company raised a total of US$41.6 million in net proceeds from its initial public offering, after the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase additional ADSs, and after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions as well as other estimated offering expenses.
Update on PRC Regulatory Policy
The General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council jointly issued a set of guidelines on July 24, 2021, aiming to ease the burden of excessive homework and after-school tutoring on students receiving compulsory education (the "Guidelines"). The Guidelines, among other things, require that all institutions offering after-school tutoring for academic subjects in compulsory education be registered as non-profit organizations, obtain approval from the relevant regulatory authorities, and comply with various operational requirements with respect to class hours, faculty qualifications, tuition standards, advertising and others. In addition, the Guidelines prohibit all such tutoring businesses from raising funds through stock exchange listings or other capital-related activities. Foreign investments in school curriculum-based tutoring institutions through variable interest entity (VIE) arrangements, mergers and acquisitions or otherwise are also prohibited. Listed companies are barred from raising capital through equity offerings to invest in businesses offering tutoring on academic subjects in compulsory education. The Guidelines require that all businesses that have already violated these rules take corrective measures as appropriate. The Guidelines also provide that institutions offering after-school tutoring for the high school curriculum, which is not part of compulsory education, shall also take the Guidelines into consideration when conducting activities.
As previously disclosed, Zhangmen's existing business operations, financial condition and corporate structure have began to and expected to continue to be materially affected in future periods by the changing regulatory environment primarily in China's after-school tutoring industry, although the magnitude of the impact remains uncertain at this time. The Company will continue to explore measures to comply with the requirements in the Guidelines and seek guidance from the regulatory authorities to improve its operations in strict compliance with all laws and regulations, fulfil its social responsibilities, provide its users with high-quality services, and promote the long-term development of China's education industry.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
About Zhangmen Education Inc.
Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) is a leading online education company in China. The Company's core course offerings encompass one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering a wide range of academic subjects, with an established portfolio of well-recognized online education brands including Zhangmen One-on-One, Zhangmen Small Class, Zhangmen Kids and Xiaoli. Leveraging its high-quality teaching talents with localized insights, data-driven localized educational content and powerful technology infrastructure, the Company provides a personalized and results-driven learning experience to students across different regions. Over the years, the Company has successfully garnered wide recognition in the industry and established "Zhangmen" as a trusted online education brand. For more information, please visit ir.zhangmenedu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
ZHANGMEN EDUCATION INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of RMB, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of
As of June 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
721,462
3,423,625
530,252
Restricted cash
110,787
180,556
27,965
Short-term investments
3,717,900
684,601
106,031
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
261,182
400,062
61,963
Total current assets
4,811,331
4,688,844
726,211
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
45,085
69,324
10,737
Long-term investments
250,000
250,000
38,720
Operating lease right-of-use assets
267,117
359,086
55,615
Other non-current assets
56,802
81,027
12,549
TOTAL ASSETS
5,430,335
5,448,281
843,832
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities
Accrued payroll and other human resource expenses
991,304
1,259,124
195,013
Deferred revenue, current
2,498,891
2,811,486
435,444
Refund liabilities
356,721
415,672
64,379
Operating lease liabilities, current
178,312
162,330
25,142
Other current liabilities
430,826
438,986
67,990
Total current liabilities
4,456,054
5,087,598
787,968
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenue, non-current
1,091,117
1,012,590
156,830
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
92,153
198,609
30,761
Other non-current liabilities
11,334
11,898
1,843
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,650,658
6,310,695
977,402
MEZZANINE EQUITY
6,220,779
-
-
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Ordinary shares
20
89
14
Additional paid-in capital
-
9,146,232
1,416,571
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(86,032)
(113,742)
(17,616)
Accumulated deficit
(6,355,090)
(9,894,993)
(1,532,539)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(6,441,102)
(862,414)
(133,570)
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
5,430,335
5,448,281
843,832
ZHANGMEN EDUCATION INC..
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of RMB, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
931,527
1,257,395
194,746
2,054,197
2,603,058
403,162
Cost of revenues
(506,083)
(703,795)
(109,004)
(1,110,486)
(1,451,934)
(224,876)
Gross profit
425,444
553,600
85,742
943,711
1,151,125
178,286
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(546,546)
(1,128,571)
(174,793)
(1,013,108)
(2,037,267)
(315,532)
Research and development expenses
(75,446)
(121,962)
(18,890)
(145,467)
(235,246)
(36,435)
General and administrative expenses
(41,876)
(93,589)
(14,495)
(83,693)
(194,748)
(30,163)
Total operating expenses
(663,868)
(1,344,122)
(208,178)
(1,242,268)
(2,467,261)
(382,130)
Loss from operations
(238,424)
(790,522)
(122,436)
(298,557)
(1,316,136)
(203,844)
Interest income, net
18,757
27,611
4,276
34,371
51,415
7,963
Other income, net
46,083
18,453
2,858
88,572
64,732
10,026
Fair value change of investments and derivatives
286
34,154
5,290
286
(7,646)
(1,184)
Loss before provision for income tax
(173,298)
(710,304)
(110,012)
(175,328)
(1,207,635)
(187,039)
Income tax expenses
(504)
-
-
(510)
-
-
Net loss
(173,802)
(710,304)
(110,012)
(175,838)
(1,207,635)
(187,039)
Accretion of convertible redeemable preferred shares and redeemable ordinary shares
(117,259)
(1,326,789)
(205,493)
(222,778)
(2,217,489)
(343,445)
Net loss available to ordinary shareholders of Zhangmen Education Inc.
(291,061)
(2,037,093)
(315,505)
(398,616)
(3,425,124)
(530,484)
Net loss per ordinary share- Basic and diluted
(0.95)
(3.43)
(0.53)
(1.30)
(8.08)
(1.25)
Net loss per ADS- Basic and diluted (Note 1)
(8.56)
(30.83)
(4.78)
(11.72)
(72.69)
(11.26)
Weighted average number of shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share
Basic and diluted
306,191,338
594,639,505
594,639,505
306,191,338
424,054,274
424,054,274
Note 1: Each ADS represents nine Class A ordinary shares
