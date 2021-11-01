Veterans Group Launches Campaign To Send Flags Of Valor To The Families Of Each American Hero Killed In Afghanistan

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Proffitt Brothers Foundation, which is a veteran-operated nonprofit, today launched a campaign to send a Flag of Valor to the next of kin of each service member killed in action in Afghanistan. After what happened in Afghanistan, the Proffitt Brothers Foundation wants to demonstrate to America's warriors and their families that they have a sea of support and we honor their sacrifice.

A Flag of Valor

Help memorialize the service of each American Hero killed in Afghanistan

"America's veterans, service-members and their loved ones are understandably unsettled that their collective sacrifices in Afghanistan were in vain. So, we started this campaign to demonstrate to America's warriors and their families that we will honor their sacrifices now, not decades later with a monument and a ceremony. We can do better, we will do better, and we can do it today," explained Vince Proffitt, Founder of Proffitt Brothers Foundation.

To help raise money, the Proffitt Brothers Foundation is hosting the American Heroes Benefit and Festival on Annapolis City Dock on Friday, November 5th and Saturday, November 6th. The two-day event will include a masquerade on Friday, November 5th from 5:30pm to 10pm in a picturesque ballroom on City Dock. Tickets are available for as low as $40, and active-duty service members and veterans can purchase free VIP tickets, each valued at $200. Tickets can be purchased at Herobenefit.eventbrite.com. Then on Saturday, November 6th from 2pm to 10pm, The Proffitt Brothers Foundation is also hosting a fall festival on City Dock with four bands, concessions, pet and human costume contests, and tailgate games. The fall festival is free and tickets are not required. Proceeds will benefit the campaign as well as local nonprofits that serve veterans.

"American Heroes Benefit and Festival will attract people from around the country who want to show their support for America's warriors and their families during this difficult time for them," added Proffitt. "People attending the event will also experience a weekend of fun and patriotism while raising money for great causes, including our campaign to send Flags of Valor to the families of each American hero killed in Afghanistan. It will be an event that will be talked about for years to come."

To help memorialize each American Hero's service, you can purchase a Flag of Valor through the American Heroes Benefit and Festival online auction, and the Proffitt Brothers Foundation will send it to the next of kin of an Afghanistan KIA.

