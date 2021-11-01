SPL Announces Strategic Partnership with CleanConnect.Ai Methane Detection Platform

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPL Inc., a leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) for the energy industry has announced a strategic partnership with CleanConnect.Ai to bring their artificial intelligence-based autonomous operations platform forward in the market.

The CleanConnect.Ai technology enables operators the ability to remotely manage their HSE and ESG activities including best in class emissions and methane leak detection services.

"This partnership with CleanConnect.Ai reinforces our commitment to finding innovative solutions to help our customers meet their ESG targets," said Dave Curtis, SPL's chief technology officer. "The CleanConnect.Ai technology paired with SPL's end-to-end support of the platform will provide operators with an unrivaled solution for tracking methane leaks, emissions and spills on their production facilities."

"The Clean Connect Team is thrilled about this partnership. SPL's forward thinking, solution driven approach will help oil and gas operators produce clean energy at a profit," said CleanConnect.Ai chief operating officer Luke Coats. "We look forward to providing real solutions to the challenges the energy industry is facing and to help the oil and gas industry continue to produce low-cost reliable energy for consumers."

View original content:

SOURCE SPL