SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s Best-Led Companies list. To be considered for this list, Samsara was analyzed alongside more than 10,000 other companies to identify standout organizations according to four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

Samsara Named to Inc.’s Best-Led Companies List

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable mid sized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

Over the past six years, Samsara has grown to over 1,500 employees worldwide, spanning the U.S., Europe, Mexico, and Taiwan. Throughout this rapid growth and scale, Samsara has remained focused on building a unique culture, staying true to company values, and creating a great experience for employees every day. A few ways Samsara has focused on employees this year include:

Focusing on a flexible way of working : In response to feedback from employees, the future of work at Samsara gives individuals and teams the flexibility to decide for themselves where they want to work — whether that's in the office or at home. The goal of this approach is to empower everyone to work in a way that best suits their needs so they can feel connected, productive, and make a long-term impact.

Maintaining commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion: Samsara has made new commitments to increase diversity across the team and ensure it's a place where people from all backgrounds can make an impact. By 2025, Samsara commits to achieve: gender parity at the people manager level, increased women in engineering roles, increased representation of underrepresented groups in leadership positions, and more. This year, Samsara also released its first annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report to provide an in-depth look at the company's demographic data, inclusion-focused programs and initiatives, and targets they will work to accomplish.

Samsara is actively hiring and recruiting across a number of departments with hundreds of open roles . The full Inc. Best-Led Companies List can be found online here . The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 9, 2021.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

