Medius recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the second time in a row

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of spend management solutions, has been recognized as a Visionary in the October 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Suites report.1

Medius believes this achievement is attributed to their innovative product development, truly customer-centric approach, and the modern technology powering Medius solutions.

Jim Lucier, Medius CEO, said, "We're pleased to be recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the second time. We consider it's a testament to our class-leading product development process, guided by customer feedback."

Lucier added: "Our extensive background in AP Automation and our comprehensive spend management suite give our customers the confidence that they have complete control of cost, cash, and compliance throughout the entire procure-to-pay lifecycle.

"We'll continue to focus on rapidly developing and deploying innovative products releases to increase that confidence, especially during the uncertain times Covid-19 has brought for businesses."

Medius credits its success to its customer-first approach. Branden Jenkins, Chief Strategy Officer at Medius said, "Customers trust us to help them reduce fraud and improve their business spend management processes.

"Customer feedback has helped shift our focus to several areas of investment on the horizon that will help reduce risk and give customers even more insights to categories of spend."

Jenkins added, "Game-changing efficiencies are vital in today's market, keep an eye on how Medius continues to innovate. Now, in our 20th year of business, the future of Medius is looking brighter than ever."

[1] Gartner®, "[Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites]," [Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, William McNeill, Patrick Connaughton], [25th October 2021].

