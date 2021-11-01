Lennox International Inc. Expands Commitment to ESG Efforts Through Science Based Targets Initiative Lennox International Inc. commits to setting science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to tackle climate change

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (LII) today announced a formal commitment to set science-based targets on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). In joining with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) alongside a global coalition of companies leading the way toward tackling climate change, LII demonstrates the company's dedication to environmental sustainability.

The SBTi – a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) – drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. In setting science-based targets, companies indicate how much and how quickly they will reduce their GHG emissions to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

"LII has a 125-year history of leading the industry in energy efficiency and innovative climate control solutions," said Todd Bluedorn, Chairman and CEO of LII. "Sustainable innovation remains at the center of our business strategy and is integrated into our approach toward our products, services, and operations. Committing to science-based targets is a natural next step in our contribution to a low-carbon economy and our fight against climate change."

Through the 2015 Paris Agreement, world governments committed to limiting the increase in global temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. Science-based targets provide companies with a clearly defined path to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals. LII's commitment includes setting reduction targets for its Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions.

"By joining the SBTi, LII is advancing in our pledge to stem the global impact of climate change," said Betty Ungerman, VP, Deputy General Counsel/Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and Chair of the Global ESG Council at LII. "The HVACR industry plays a critical role in reducing GHG emissions and curbing climate change. LII continues to lead the industry in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems, and we are focused on reducing the emissions of our products and our operations."

Through sustainability-minded design, manufacturing, and operations, LII will continue to deliver the highest energy efficiency ratings, utilize refrigerants with lower global warming potential, and develop products with progressively less carbon impact – for us and our customers. Specific targets are currently being evaluated by the SBTi and will be revealed at a later date.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com.

