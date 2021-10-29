Dawn L. Farrell will join Portland General Electric board of directors, effective January 1, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn L. Farrell has been appointed to the Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) ("PGE" or the "Company") board of directors, effective January 1, 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Dawn to the PGE Board," said Jack Davis, chair of the PGE's board of directors. "Dawn's considerable experience in the electric sector during a time of intense regulatory changes, increased competition and technological advances, as well as her leadership in the transformation of a carbon base company into a leading clean and renewable focused company will support our own transformation."

Farrell comes to PGE with more than 35 years of energy industry experience with TransAlta and BC Hydro. Farrell was most recently the President and Chief Executive Officer of TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) since 2012, before retiring in March of this year. Prior to serving as CEO, she held a variety of executive leadership positions at TransAlta and British Columbia Hydro & Power Authority (BC Hydro) including leading the commercial operations and development at TransAlta and generation and engineering at BC Hydro.

Farrell holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Master of Arts in Economics, both from the University of Calgary. She attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.

Farrell serves as the lead director of The Chemours Company and is a board member of Canadian Natural Resources, Limited. She also serves as a member of the Trilateral Commission and is the Chancellor of Mount Royal University. Ms. Farrell has held past board positions including the Business Council of Canada and the Alberta Business Council.

Farrell will serve on the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee and Finance Committee.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future, with goals of achieving at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and 100% reduction in GHG emissions by 2040. In 2021, PGE became the first U.S. utility to join The Climate Pledge. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For the eighth year in a row PGE achieved a perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's investments in projects that advance its decarbonization strategy and other sustainability goals as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, which could affect the access to and availability of cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; the outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

