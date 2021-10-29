Imuraya is expanding its presence with the introduction of their Castella

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imuraya USA, Inc. takes immense pride in consistently producing high-quality confections that consumers have grown to love. Their Castella follows those same standards.

All Flavors include:

Original - The Classic Original Castella cake is moist and fluffy with just a hint of sweetness. Enjoy this light treat alongside tea or coffee for a delectable pick-me-up!

Matcha - Aromatic matcha is added to Imuraya's Original Castella for a traditional Japanese pairing. Enjoy this dessert with a bold Green Tea for a "Matcha" made in heaven.

Chocolate - Slightly sweet with just a touch of cocoa, the Original Castella cake deepens its flavor as it laces itself with sinful chocolate. This heavenly dessert is best served alongside a glass of milk for a soul-warming experience.

Cheese - Our Original Castella with a tinge of sweet cheese. This tangy dessert will hook you from the first bite. Pair this light treat with coffee as you would a cheese Danish.

For those unfamiliar with this Castella, it is a popular traditional Japanese dessert made with simple ingredients for a delightful and guilt-free treat. This confection is a fluffy, baked sponge cake that does not contain any oils or additives and is the perfect dessert for all ages.

About Imuraya USA, Inc.

Imuraya was established in 1896 and has become a cornerstone in Japanese Confections. They are known best for their azuki products, but offer a wide variety of desserts ranging from their most popular product, The Azuki Bar (red bean popsicle) to their Vegan Frozen Mochi Coconut Dessert. Imuraya is regularly innovating their products to be inclusive of all dietary restrictions including: Plant-Based, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, and Kosher. Imuraya prides itself on using high quality ingredients to create top quality products for all ages to enjoy!

Media Contacts:

Masahiko "Masa" Eguchi – 949-251-9205

Imuraya USA, INC. – 2502 Barranca Parkway - Irvine, CA

info@imuraya-usa.com

