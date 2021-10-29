GrapeCity Developer Solutions Named 2021 Top Workplace

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce that it has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. This purpose-driven technology company empowers workplace excellence and is the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards. Based on employee feedback, GrapeCity was selected among 95 companies in the Pittsburgh area for creating a just and welcoming culture.

"Being a part of this esteemed list demonstrates GrapeCity's commitment to the growth and health of our employees to the surrounding region," said Catherine Claus, Human Resources Manager. "As we remain a remote workforce, a change brought about by the pandemic, we're encouraged by our team's strength in overcoming difficult challenges while seamlessly working through transitions."

Using Energage's anonymous, science-based employee engagement survey, participating companies are evaluated on five culture areas (compensation, employee value proposition, formal training, top manager, and work-life flexibility). The winners are published in the local Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper. Small to large organizations are assessed against the industry's most robust benchmark, based on Energage's 14 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Energage:

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into valuable business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About GrapeCity:

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company has more than 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 30 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

