GCB Medical Supply Names Ryan Bowen As Managing Partner And Principal

Bowen Has Two Decades of Healthcare Experience Including Positions at Pfizer and Stryker Orthopaedics

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCB Medical Supply today announced Ryan Bowen as Managing Partner and Principal. Most recently, Bowen was President of GCB Medical Supply, and has more than 20 years of healthcare experience including positions at Pfizer and Stryker Orthopaedics. Bowen will be a key advisor to the CEO helping to oversee strategy, finance, and business operations.

This announcement comes on the heels of the hiring of Mark Faulkner as President who spent the last 38 years at Mass General Brigham, most recently as Senior Director, Strategic Supply Chain & Sourcing.

GCB Medical Supply is a certified woman owner manufacturer and distributor of high quality products. In the early days of the pandemic, GCB was able to provide leading health systems with critical PPE products to protect front line workers at medical institutions.

Most recently, GCB has helped hospitals secure surgical products as well as crutches, walkers, and canes. GCB is committed to rebuilding the fractured supply chain damaged, in part, by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

GCB Medical Supply is named after 3-year old Georgia Claire Bowen, the recipient of a neo-natal heart transplant at Boston Children's Hospital in 2018. Georgia inspired a revolution in healthcare when her mother, Kate Bowen, founder and CEO of GCB Medical, invented a pediatric specific garment, the Georgie, to replace the traditional hospital gown known as the Johnnie. It can now be found in major academic hospitals across the country. The Georgie is made to accommodate all needed medical tubes and devices, while providing comfort to the patients and their parents.

GCB is also committed to giving back to the medical community by bringing real change to pediatric heart transplant research. In 2020, the GCB Foundation gave $1 million to Boston Children's Hospital to form the Georgia Claire Bowen IMPACT (Imagining More Possibilities In Advanced Cardiac Therapies) Initiative at Boston Children's Hospital for research into pediatric heart transplants.

Learn more about Georgia: read her story in the New York Times.

Read more on GCB Medical Supply in People Magazine: https://people.com/health/kate-bowen-georgia-claire-pediatric-heart-research-boston-childrens/

For more information on the Georgia Claire Bowen Foundation, please visit our website.

