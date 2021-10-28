Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts to Cover Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids 5-11 at No Cost to Members

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) today confirmed it will cover, with no cost share to members, the administration of Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty® COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance. Comirnaty®, which is currently the only one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to request emergency use authorization for use in young children, was fully approved by the FDA in August.

Blue Cross previously announced no-cost coverage for vaccines administered in other age groups and for approved third-dose booster shots.

The federal government has purchased the vaccines, which are being distributed free of charge, but clinicians and pharmacies can bill insurers for administration costs. Medicare covers vaccine administration for Medicare Advantage and Medex members when administered by any clinician who accepts Medicare.

"Vaccines have proven to be safe, effective and the best tools we have to protect us against COVID-19," said Dr. Sandhya Rao, chief medical officer at Blue Cross. "We're dedicated to making it easier for our members to get vaccinated and to continuing our support of widespread vaccination in our communities."

