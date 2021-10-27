Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA ) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Vanda is approaching another pivotal moment in its 18-year history with the upcoming completion of the Phase III study of tradipitant in gastroparesis and anticipated results by the end of this year. We believe that tradipitant has the potential to become the first new product in 40 years for the treatment of gastroparesis, a serious and debilitating disorder that severely impacts the lives of many people. Additionally, the launch of HETLIOZ® and HETLIOZ LQ™ for nighttime sleep disturbances in people with Smith-Magenis Syndrome is progressing well as we are beginning our broad awareness campaign. Across all of our programs, patient access to innovative treatments remains a key goal of Vanda. We are currently working to address the escalating reimbursement delays for HETLIOZ®, which are especially impacting Non-24 patients with light perception, and we are confident in our ability to drive positive outcomes for patients. I am proud of the Vanda team for continuing to advance Vanda's innovation objectives and creating value for patients and all of the company's stakeholders," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Financial Highlights

Third Quarter of 2021

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $70.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 16% increase compared to $60.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 15% increase compared to $39.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Fanapt ® net product sales were $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, an 18% increase compared to $20.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Income before taxes was $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

First Nine Months of 2021

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $200.7 million in the first nine months of 2021, an 11% increase compared to $180.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.

HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $129.5 million in the first nine months of 2021, an 11% increase compared to $116.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Fanapt ® net product sales were $71.2 million in the first nine months of 2021, an 11% increase compared to $64.0 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Income before taxes was $33.8 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to $20.7 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $406.0 million as of September 30, 2021 , representing an increase to Cash of $57.4 million compared to September 30, 2020 .

Net Product Sales



Third Quarter (in thousands) September 30 2021

September 30 2020

$ Change

% Change HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 45,615



$ 39,618



$ 5,997



15 % Fanapt® net product sales 24,480



20,690



3,790



18 % Total revenues $ 70,095



$ 60,308



$ 9,787



16 %







First Nine Months (in thousands) September 30 2021

September 30 2020

$ Change

% Change HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 129,467



$ 116,515



$ 12,952



11 % Fanapt® net product sales 71,196



64,000



7,196



11 % Total revenues $ 200,663



$ 180,515



$ 20,148



11 %

Key Operational Highlights

Tradipitant

Enrollment of the randomized portion of the Phase III clinical study of tradipitant in gastroparesis is complete. The randomized portion of the study is a 12-week study of approximately 200 patients with idiopathic or diabetic gastroparesis. Results are expected by the end of 2021. Enrollment of the open label portion of the study is ongoing with more than 250 patients enrolled.

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

Reimbursement challenges with HETLIOZ ® prescriptions for patients with Non-24 have increased significantly. While Vanda is working to address these challenges and is confident in its ability to successfully navigate the current environment, Vanda is revising its HETLIOZ ® net product sales guidance to $170 to $190 million from the prior HETLIOZ ® net product sales guidance of $180 to $200 million .

December 2020 , the FDA ® capsule and liquid formulations for the treatment of adults and children, respectively, with nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS). 1 To date, more than 90 patients with SMS have been prescribed HETLIOZ ® or HETLIOZ LQ™ and a broad awareness campaign is expected to begin during the fourth quarter of 2021. In, the FDA approved HETLIOZcapsule and liquid formulations for the treatment of adults and children, respectively, with nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS).To date, more than 90 patients with SMS have been prescribed HETLIOZor HETLIOZ LQ™ and a broad awareness campaign is expected to begin during the fourth quarter of 2021.

® in delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD) is currently enrolling patients. The study has a 28-day randomized evaluation period and plans to enroll approximately 300 patients. DSPD is likely the most 2 A Phase III clinical study of HETLIOZin delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD) is currently enrolling patients. The study has a 28-day randomized evaluation period and plans to enroll approximately 300 patients. DSPD is likely the most prevalent circadian-rhythm sleep disorder, affecting approximately 1% of the population, and there is no FDA approved treatment at this time.

Fanapt® (iloperidone)

A Phase III clinical study of Fanapt ® in acute bipolar mania disorder is currently enrolling. The study is a placebo controlled four-week evaluation of approximately 400 patients at sites in the U.S. and Europe .

A repeat-dose clinical pharmacology study of the long acting injectable (LAI) formulation of Fanapt ® is ongoing. A Phase III study of the LAI formulation for the treatment of acute schizophrenia is planned to follow the pharmacology study.

Evaluation of P88, the active metabolite of iloperidone, has been initiated. P88 has the potential to improve the clinical profile of Fanapt® and create sustained, long-term value in the treatment of psychiatric disorders.

GAAP Financial Results

Income before taxes was $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net income was $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.14 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.11 in the third quarter of 2020.

Income before taxes was $33.8 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to $20.7 million in the first nine months of 2020. Net income was $26.1 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to net income of $15.1 million in the first nine months of 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.46 in the first nine months of 2021 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.28 in the first nine months of 2020.

2021 Financial Guidance

Vanda is updating its 2021 financial guidance and expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2021:

Full Year 2021 Financial Objectives Revised Full Year 2021 Guidance Prior Full Year 2021

Guidance

Total revenues $260 to $290 million $270 to $300 million

HETLIOZ® net product sales $170 to $190 million $180 to $200 million

Fanapt® net product sales $90 to $100 million $90 to $100 million

Year-end 2021 Cash Greater than $400 million Greater than $400 million



Conference Call

Vanda has scheduled a conference call for today, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET. During the call, Vanda's management will discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results and other corporate activities. Investors can call 1-866-688-9426 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0816 (international) and use passcode 5961858. A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. The passcode number is 5961858.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. The call will also be archived on Vanda's website for a period of 30 days.

References

® (tasimelteon) for the Treatment of Nighttime Sleep Disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome" issued on December 1, 2020 . https://vandapharmaceuticalsinc.gcs-web.com/node/14306/pdf Refer to Company press release titled "FDA Approves HETLIOZ(tasimelteon) for the Treatment of Nighttime Sleep Disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome" issued on Encyclopedia of Sleep, Academic Press, 2013, Pages 22-25, ISBN 9780123786111, P.J. Murphy, Delayed Sleep-Phase Type,, Academic Press, 2013, Pages 22-25, ISBN 9780123786111, https://doi.org/10.1016/B978-0-12-378610-4.00268-0

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the guidance provided under "2021 Financial Guidance" above and statements regarding the clinical development timelines for tradipitant and Fanapt® LAI, the therapeutic and commercial potential of tradipitant and P88, and Vanda's ability to address reimbursement challenges are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's assumptions regarding its ability to continue to grow its business in the U.S., Vanda's ability to complete the clinical development for tradipitant in the treatment of gastroparesis and Fanapt® LAI in the treatment of acute schizophrenia, Vanda's ability to obtain regulatory approval of tradipitant in the treatment of gastroparesis, the ability of P88 to improve the clinical profile of Fanapt®, and Vanda's ability to improve patient access to HETLIOZ®. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30 2021

September 30 2020

September 30 2021

September 30 2020 Revenues:













HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 45,615



$ 39,618



$ 129,467



$ 116,515

Fanapt® net product sales 24,480



20,690



71,196



64,000

Total revenues 70,095



60,308



200,663



180,515

Operating expenses:













Cost of goods sold excluding amortization 6,797



5,898



19,393



16,952

Research and development 19,653



12,298



56,032



40,728

Selling, general and administrative 32,456



34,001



90,600



104,939

Intangible asset amortization 370



369



1,109



1,108

Total operating expenses 59,276



52,566



167,134



163,727

Income from operations 10,819



7,742



33,529



16,788

Other income (expense) (97)



659



225



3,943

Income before income taxes 10,722



8,401



33,754



20,731

Provision for income taxes 2,951



2,454



7,680



5,584

Net income $ 7,771



$ 5,947



$ 26,074



$ 15,147

Net income per share, basic $ 0.14



$ 0.11



$ 0.47



$ 0.28

Net income per share, diluted $ 0.14



$ 0.11



$ 0.46



$ 0.28

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 55,668,156



54,666,128



55,467,528



54,325,832

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 57,040,736



55,209,032



56,818,295



55,054,772



VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)

September 30 2021

December 31 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,522



$ 61,031

Marketable securities 355,446



306,709

Accounts receivable, net 41,496



30,036

Inventory 902



1,280

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,442



10,089

Total current assets 461,808



409,145

Property and equipment, net 3,318



4,136

Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,580



10,459

Intangible assets, net 20,450



21,559

Deferred tax assets 76,105



81,516

Non-current inventory and other 8,506



6,641

Total assets $ 579,767



$ 533,456

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 31,820



$ 31,509

Product revenue allowances 40,177



34,427

Total current liabilities 71,997



65,936

Operating lease non-current liabilities 10,457



11,497

Other non-current liabilities 3,992



2,757

Total liabilities 86,446



80,190

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 56



55

Additional paid-in capital 664,408



650,300

Accumulated other comprehensive income 111



239

Accumulated deficit (171,254)



(197,328)

Total stockholders' equity 493,321



453,266

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 579,767



$ 533,456



Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every

Head of Corporate Affairs

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.