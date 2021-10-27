Vaccination Status Critical For Nanny Job Prospects As Well As Hiring In-Home Childcare, Industry Surveys Show

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to GTM Payroll Services, recent surveys of nannies and families that employ in-home caregivers to look after their children highlighted the importance of being vaccinated for COVID-19 in an especially tight household employment job market.

While only 36 percent of families have required their current nanny to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition of employment, 84 percent said they would not hire a nanny in the future who was unvaccinated.

Also, 51 percent of nannies would not take a job for a family with parent(s) who were not vaccinated.

"What families are telling us is that they aren't willing to risk losing a nanny they currently employ by requiring a COVID-19 vaccination, but they won't hire a new one who isn't vaccinated," said Guy Maddalone, founder and CEO of GTM Payroll Services and author of How to Hire a Nanny: Your Complete Guide to Finding, Hiring, and Retaining Household Help. "That also means vaccinated nannies have a huge edge when looking for work."

As the overall labor crunch ripples through the U.S., the household employment industry has been unspared, and unvaccinated parents may have difficulty finding caregivers.

Nanny agencies are saying in-home caregivers are in "extremely high demand" calling the job market "unprecedented."

Families are turning to in-home care as many daycare centers shutdown during the pandemic, reduced their enrollment, or have experienced staffing shortages. With young children unable to be vaccinated at this time, in-home care can be seen as a safer alternative that limits exposure to COVID-19 as opposed to group care in a facility.

As demand for their work remains high, nannies are also turning down jobs that do not pay "on the books" with only 3 percent of in-home caregivers saying they were "very likely" to take a position without legal pay.

Nannies understand that legal pay provides a legal employment history that is important for obtaining credit, loans, and mortgages as well as Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Families across the U.S. that are currently employing a nanny in their home and nannies currently working as in-home childcare providers were surveyed on several topics including vaccination, legal pay, benefits, qualities they seek in a nanny/family relationship, and more.

The annual surveys of the household employment industry were conducted by GTM Payroll Services in August 2021.

