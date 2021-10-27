NerdRabbit Named by Atlanta Business Chronicle as One of Atlanta's Best Places to Work in 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdRabbit, a Catalyst Tech Ventures company and the world's first AI-Powered, unbiased hiring platform that matches Cloud professionals with Cloud (h)opportunities, was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

NerdRabbit is the world’s first AWS Software Defined Staffing Company Powered by machine learning technology. NerdRabbit strives to connect AWS professionals and employers in a Cloud 1st world.

Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work award is designed to recognize companies in the Atlanta metropolitan area for going above and beyond in creating workplace cultures that value their employees and foster employee engagement. With over 500 entries, the award surveys employees on their company's workplace culture.

The survey covers every aspect of a workplace environment, asking detailed questions about people practices, insurance and benefits, remote-work opportunities, hiring status, and employer's business performance. Award winners are selected based on responses submitted by employees.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work," said Annelle Barnett, CEO of NerdRabbit. "Ultimately, our team is what makes NerdRabbit such a great place to work, so this award is all thanks to them."

The 2021 Best Places to Work award is the latest in a series of successes in workplace excellence for NerdRabbit. In addition to receiving the Best Places to Work award from Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2020, NerdRabbit, which was then part of ReluTech, was recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation in both 2018 and 2019, as well as one of CRN's Tech Elite in 2019. These awards demonstrate NerdRabbit's consistent commitment to building an engaging and empowering workplace culture.

