Data analytics leader Quantexa evolves technology to help enterprises face data explosion

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantexa , the data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI), today launched the latest release of its data analytics platform as a response to the growing global need for better insight into massive and fast-increasing data volumes.

The new platform version, Quantexa 2, comes on stream just as recent revelations of sophisticated tax avoidance scams, including the Pandora Papers , in which investigative teams sift through millions of data to unveil the real-world patterns, are disclosed.

The growing need for intensive data scrutiny in both law enforcement and corporate decision-making is now clearer than ever. Organizations often struggle to extract useful operational intelligence out of masses of structured and unstructured data. Decision makers are keen to glean fresh insights based on information they can trust. Quantexa's mission is to improve this process, to better detect risks and find opportunities hidden within large datasets.

The recent recipient of $156m series D investment, Quantexa has further refined its best-in-class software platform to simplify the organizational complexity that comes with transforming billions of data points into enterprise intelligence.

Quantexa 2 helps users see deeper into their data and work more efficiently by introducing powerful new capabilities that boost control, functionality and reduce friction:

Streamlining deployment with low-code/no-code capabilities, organizations are empowered to set up an implementation quickly and easily, enabling data scientists and developers to work the way they want to. Making data exploration more accessible, with a new set of features that make navigation simple, and let users visualize data in a way that's relevant to their unique needs. Introducing contextual search for unstructured data, which allows the platform to make use of unstructured sources such as news and human authored intelligence. This new product module enhances the platform's existing investigative capabilities which is already accelerating productivity by up to 80% in global organizations, making traditionally resource-intensive tasks more efficient and effective.

Vishal Marria, CEO of Quantexa said: "Almost every organization today is dealing with the impact of ever-increasing amounts of disjointed data. As the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, it is clearer than ever that better ways need to be found to harvest, accurate, actionable intelligence from this huge corporate resource.

With Quantexa, teams are now empowered to use data and see connections and relationships like never before to spot business-critical risk and opportunity. The team has worked tirelessly across the industry ecosystem, to develop the world's easiest to use and most effective CDI platform, one the C-suite as well as user teams can rely on to gain the insights they would otherwise have missed for effective operational decisions."

Jamie Hutton, CTO at Quantexa, who led the development of Quantexa's new platform, commented: "So often data analytics tools miss sources which turn out to be very useful for creating the real-world picture behind the data. This could be as varied as news feeds or even human intelligence. At Quantexa we keep advancing our capabilities so our users can see ever further into their data. Our platform empowers developers and data scientists to work smarter, not harder. The effortless data exploration we achieve with this platform will provide a better experience, increased efficiency and greater user adoption."

During the summer of 2021, Quantexa, a leader in Contextual Decision Intelligence, attracted blue chip investors to close a Series D funding round. Participants led by Warburg Pincus included Bank of New York Mellon, British Patient Capital, and ABN AMRO, as well as existing investors and put the total capital raised to date at $255 million. This follows a momentous year for the company, in which it doubled its staff, grew revenue by 108%, and increased its customer base by 10x.

