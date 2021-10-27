Algonomy and Pizza Hut Indonesia Elevate Partnership to Serve up Hyper Personalized Digital Customer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. SARIMELATI KENCANA TBK, one of Indonesia's top franchised restaurant operators with more than 520 Pizza Hut stores across all islands, has expanded its strategic partnership with Algonomy, the leader in Algorithmic Customer Engagement (ACE) solutions to help the brand create a truly connected and individualized customer experience across all digital channels including Ecommerce site and Mobile app.

Pizza Hut, Indonesia has been a customer of Algonomy (previously Manthan) since 2019 when they signed up for Algonomy's Customer Data Platform & Customer Journey Orchestration to make data driven, insights-led marketing decisions and campaigns. With single customer view and deep customer insights, Pizza Hut was able to drive targeted campaigns across channels improving their user base and visit frequency.

As part of this expanded partnership, Pizza Hut, Indonesia will be leveraging Algonomy's AI-Powered Personalization products - Recommend™ & Engage™ to enhance customer experience by providing uniquely personalized recommendations and content tailored to their specific taste and preferences across all digital touchpoints, thereby enhancing customer loyalty, and revenues.

"The announcement today underscores the importance of our longstanding strategic partnership with Algonomy", said Wawa Suwanto, CMO at PT. SARIMELATI KENCANA TBK. "Algonomy has demonstrated its ability to understand our business and allows us to understand our customers at an individual level to deliver exceptional customer experience at scale."

"Our commitment towards delivering personalized customer engagement is core to our growth strategy & further investment in Algonomy's Personalization solutions is another important move towards becoming an algorithmic customer experience business. We intend to further scale-up our digital and technology capabilities to win our customers' long-term loyalty," Naomi Namin Lee, CRM Digital Marketing Manager.

"We're extremely delighted for the opportunity to expand our relationship with Pizza Hut in Indonesia", said Madhu Rao Attada, VP - Customer Success, Algonomy. "Pizza Hut is an important partner for us, having worked with other Yum brands including Pizza Hut UK, Canada and KFC Canada. They are now on course to transform into an algorithmic business that seamlessly uses data, analytics and algorithms to deliver on customer needs at every part of the brand's digital transformation journey."

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry's only real-time Algorithmic Customer Engagement (ACE) platform with built-in customer activation and analytics for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration & analytics, merchandising analytics and supplier collaboration. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading retailers, consumer brands, quick serve restaurant chains, convenience stores and more, and our global presence spans over 20 countries. More at https://algonomy.com

