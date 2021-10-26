SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Ford Mobility companies today announced a new five-year exclusive agreement with the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego). Spin, a micromobility provider, and TransLoc, a transportation software solutions company, are combining efforts to deliver and integrate sustainable transportation modes, improving how the university's 75,000 students, faculty and staff move around campus.

University of California San Diego Launches Comprehensive Mobility Services Powered by Ford-owned Spin and TransLoc

"The university has a long-standing commitment to reduce our carbon footprint while also supporting healthy, efficient transit opportunities for a large and diverse campus population," said UC San Diego Vice Chancellor for Resource Management and Planning Gary Matthews. "With the combined services of Spin and TransLoc, the university reduces its carbon emissions, leverages our investment in transportation and makes the final leg of commutes easier for faculty, students and staff. We're excited to watch this vision of unified transit expand and evolve in the coming years."

Spin's relationship with UC San Diego started in 2017 with 50 shared pedal-bikes on campus. This new agreement brings 600 shared e-bikes and e-scooters to the campus, enhanced through a network of Spin Hub charging stations that include digital screens showing riders real-time campus transit data to help them better plan their journey. During the first month of this fall quarter alone, the campus community took more than 63,000 trips resulting in more than 53,000 miles.

"At Spin, our mission is to use micromobility to create a 15-minute city – where anyone can get to any important location within 15 minutes." said Ben Bear, Spin CEO. "College campuses such as UC San Diego truly operate like small cities, and working with TransLoc will help us advance our goal of easing the transportation journey."

TransLoc's transit orchestration software will support UC San Diego's existing transit system to more efficiently dispatch and track more than 40 buses along fixed routes on campus to provide riders with real-time data on bus status, location and capacity. Next year, TransLoc software also will power UC San Diego's small buses and low-speed electric passenger vehicles, to provide door-to-door service on campus for students, faculty and staff with mobility challenges and on-demand services to the full campus community during non-peak evening hours when operating full-size buses would be unsustainable.

"The future of transportation isn't about one-mode journeys; it's about offering affordable, accessible and easy-to-use options that complement each other and improve the rider experience," said Ford Vice President of Mobility Businesses and TransLoc CEO Brett Wheatley. "This is only the beginning of how Ford, Spin and TransLoc can help improve and future-proof mobility systems across the U.S. We're excited to support UC San Diego's holistic mobility needs today and in the future."

While this collaboration begins with UC San Diego, Spin and TransLoc see significant opportunities to expand this mobility suite to corporate campuses, municipalities, airports and more.

About UC San Diego

At the University of California San Diego, we embrace an inclusive culture of exploration and experimentation. Established in 1960, UC San Diego has been shaped by exceptional scholars who are not afraid to look deeper, challenge expectations and redefine conventional wisdom. As one of the top 20 research universities in the world and the only academic medical center in San Diego, we are driving innovation and change to advance society, improve the health of our community, propel economic growth and make our world a better place. Learn more at www.ucsd.edu.

About Spin

Spin is the micromobility unit of Ford Motor Company, operating electric bikes and electric scooters on North American and European cities and campuses. Spin launched the first-ever stationless bike share program in the United States and was instrumental in crafting the world's first mobility permitting system that is now used around the world. Spin consists of a diverse team of experienced professionals from government and private sectors, and the transportation advocacy world, all of whom are committed to fulfilling the company's mission- to help create a world full of 15-minute cities. https://www.spin.app

About TransLoc

As a part of Ford's mobility portfolio, TransLoc delivers a one-stop-shop for transit providers seeking transit orchestration solutions. Recognized by Fast Company for its innovative technology, today TransLoc's intelligent transportation software portfolio includes flexible demand response, fixed-route systems, and planning services, providing software and services for more than 1500 transit providers worldwide. Powering more than 600 million annual rides, TransLoc's fixed-route and on-demand systems are at the core of both cities and towns, and on university and business campuses. TransLoc has collectively partnered with agencies to deliver the highest level of service and win the confidence of the riding public for more than a decade. Click here to learn how to partner with TransLoc and Spin.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

CONTACT:

Stephanie Epstein

617-779-1845

transloc@shiftcomm.com

UC San Diego students next to Spin Hub, where a live map of bus locations (powered by TransLoc technology) are displayed.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TransLoc