Sway Group Soars With 3rd Quarter Business Wins

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sway Group, a leading influencer marketing and branded content agency, has reached new heights, signing four six-figure deals in the third quarter alone, three of which represent new business with large household brand names.

Q3 business was closed across verticals such as Food & Beverage, Financial Services, Insurance, Fashion, Non-Profit, Feminine Care, CPG, Retail, QSR, Travel, and Home Improvement. New assignments span evenly between agency and brand-direct, including programs for Vision Service Plan (VSP), Shaklee Nutrition Company, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), a large, regional healthcare company and a well-known tech giant.

Sway Group focuses on crafting custom, creative and comprehensive programs to reach the right consumers on the right platforms at the right time.

"While our growth is expansive, our attention to detail remains as important to us as the day we signed our first client, over 10 years ago in 2011," says Sway Group's CEO & Founder Danielle Wiley.

The agency's exponential growth dovetails with Sway Group's recent launch of its new recruitment website: studentathletesponsor.com . Following NCAA's decision to let college athletes monetize their name, image and likeness (NIL), Sway Group is expanding its network and welcoming all student athletes to join its influencer community, regardless of league/division status, or social media follower count.

Wiley adds, "The NCAA's revised rules are great news for both brands and athletes — but it's definitely a whole new world for young athlete influencers. At Sway Group, we're pledging to provide the same level of education and support to these athletes that we have always provided to all of our influencers."

With more than 30,000 authenticated creators in its influencer network, Sway Group works with influencers of all audience sizes, with a particular focus on high-engagement nano and micro influencers. In 2021, Sway Group was selected by Chief Marketer as one of four influencer marketing agencies in the " Chief Marketer 200 ," representing best-in-class brand engagement and activation agencies across 11 categories.

About Sway Group

Sway Group is a modern agency that specializes in influencer marketing, branded content, and digital media planning and buying. Their explosive growth and focus on innovation is fueled by work for leading brands including Bradshaw Home, Stonyfield, Post Consumer Brands, Freak Flag Organics, and Igloo. Learn more at swaygroup.com.

