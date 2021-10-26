Enteris BioPharma to Participate in the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) 2021 Conference

BOONTON, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced today that the company will participate in the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) 2021 Conference taking place virtually October 28-29, 2021.

During the conference, members of the Enteris management team will host virtual meetings with pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities involving Peptelligence® and ProPerma®, the company's novel formulation technologies that enable oral delivery of BCS class III and IV compounds including peptides, peptidomimetics, small molecules, as well as the company's recently launched contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) and expanded manufacturing facility. Enteris continues to advance internal and external programs that leverage Peptelligence and ProPerma, some of which are in late-stage clinical development.

Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris, stated, "We greatly look forward to participating in PODD 2021 and the opportunity it affords us to interact with other drug delivery innovators. The ability to enable peptides and small molecules to be delivered orally continues to attract significant attention from the pharmaceutical industry, as highlighted by one of the key topic areas at this year's conference: Progress of Oral Biologics Delivery. Given this, we expect to engage in multiple discussions with companies on leveraging Peptelligence and ProPerma to transition their injectables to an oral tablet."

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services including innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma®. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

