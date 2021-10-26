City of Dublin, Ohio Receives Accreditation From International Economic Development Council

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) today presented the City of Dublin Division of Economic Development with the distinction of accreditation. This highly-coveted honor makes the City of Dublin one of only 69 Accredited Economic Development Organizations (AEDOs) in the world, the only accredited organization in the state of Ohio and the first city to receive the accreditation in the state. Earning the AEDO accreditation tells the international community, CEOs and site selectors that Dublin has committed to a standard of excellence, assuring that their trust is well-placed and their business, including their workforce, is in good hands.

Quote from Jon Husted, Lieutenant Governor of Ohio

"The City of Dublin has created a community where any business would want to call home," said Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. "The City's Economic Development team is customer-service friendly, responsive to the needs of their business customers and citizens through infrastructure enhancements, workforce development and talent recruitment that creates a great place to do business with amazing career opportunities for the people that call Dublin their home."

The City of Dublin Division of Economic Development provides world-class, tailored business services and resources to ensure the City offers the best possible environment for businesses to recruit talent and thrive. The team proactively pursues cutting-edge economic development practices through the continuous investment in infrastructure and by forging innovative partnerships with private and public entities, along with engaging the local community.

"The accreditation recognition from the IEDC just confirms what we already knew, Dublin is a top-rated place to do business because of the collaboration between public and private entities, our diverse spaces and our commitment to creating a community that values our corporate citizens," said City of Dublin Economic Development Director Colleen Gilger.

The AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession. The program consists of two phases: a documentation review and an onsite visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, programs and staff of the candidate economic development organization.

"The City of Dublin displays the professionalism, commitment and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor," said IEDC President and CEO Jeff Finkle.

Maintenance of the AEDO status is required every three years and is accomplished through documentation submission and/or onsite visits by a team of the AEDO subcommittee.

The City of Dublin has been voted the "Best Suburb for Doing Business" 11 years in a row by the readers of Columbus CEO. For more information on the City of Dublin's Division of Economic Development, please visit thriveindublinohio.com.

About the International Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council is the largest membership association serving economic and community development professionals in the world. With over 5,000 members nationwide and abroad, IEDC offers the economic development profession one source for information and professional development, one voice for the profession and one force for advocacy. For more information on IEDC or the AEDO program, call Dana Crater at (910) 833.7020; fax (202) 223.4745; write to IEDC at 734 15th Street NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20005; email dcrater@iedconline.org; or visit IEDC's website at www.iedconline.org .

About the City of Dublin, Ohio, USA

Dublin is a city of more than 50,000 residents located just northwest of Columbus, Ohio. It offers residents and corporate citizens responsive services, attractive housing, superior public education, direct regional highway access, abundant park space, thoughtful and strategic planning, innovative ideas and technology and a dynamic community life. Dublin is consistently ranked one of the safest cities in the nation. It is home to more than 20 corporate headquarters, an entrepreneurial center, 4,300+ businesses, world-class events and the urban, walkable Bridge Street District. For more information, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov or call 614.410.4400.

City of Dublin logo

Accredited Economic Development Organization logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City of Dublin, Ohio