Capewell Forms Board of Advisors to Capture "Voice of the Customer"; Selects Impressive Cadre of Leaders

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell Aerial Systems, LLC, a global leader in engineering aviation and life support solutions, announced it has established a board of advisors to better serve its customer base and the innovations necessary in today's global defense arena.

Lieutenant General Thomas L. Conant, United States Marine Corps, Retired

"Capewell has formed this esteemed board of advisors to gain a more thorough comprehension of the voice of the customer, and to become a better servant to our customer," said Gregory Bloom, President and CEO of Capewell. "The board formation is also a step forward in our global expansion, as we look to provide relevant and ready solutions to our partner nations and allies."

As a first step, Capewell named Gen. James F. Amos, USMC, Ret., chairman of its board of advisors. General Amos culminated an impressive 42-year Marine Corps career by serving four years as Commandant.

"Capewell is a world-class company whose engineering solutions have served our nation's warriors, and those of our closest allies, for well over a century," said General Amos. "Its commitment to manufacturing quality products and solving hard problems for our men and women in uniform, was all that we needed to know when Greg approached us about joining his Board of Advisors; it was an easy, YES. We look forward to being part of Capewell's success story."

"General Amos is the right man at the right time to help Capewell realize its full potential in providing critical solutions that not only allow our Soldiers, Sailors and Marines to come home safely, but to be incredibly effective as we pivot from conflicts in the dessert to those in the Pacific," said Bloom.

General Amos takes an active role by hand-selecting board members who bring firsthand expertise in leading our military through recent global wartime engagements, according to Bloom. To date, members selected for the board of advisors are:

LTG Thomas L. Conant, U.S. Marine Corps, Ret.

LTG Conant retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in August 2014 with 43 years of service. Commissioned in November 1975 and designated a Naval Aviator in September 1976, LTG Conant served as an AH-1J/T/W/Z Attack Helicopter Pilot throughout his career. He saw duties in 1st , 2nd , 3rd , and 4th Marine Aircraft Wings, and served as Commanding Officer Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 and Marine Aircraft Group 36. As a General Officer, he commanded Marine Corps Training Command and 3D Marine Aircraft Wing. His last active duty billet was serving as the Deputy Commander of the United States Pacific Command.

LTG Jim Pasquarette, U.S. Army, Ret.

LTG Pasquarette retired from the U.S. Army in 2021 as a Lieutenant General after a 38-year career that included leadership assignments at every level of the Army. His career culminated as the principal Army Staff deputy responsible for both the material requirements approval process and the Army's 5-year fiscal plan – an $850 billion effort. LTG Pasquarette has broad experience in the Pacific, where he served as the deputy commander of all Army forces – and as commander of all Army forces in Japan. In that capacity, he traveled widely, engaging with leaders across the Asia-Pacific in support of U.S. national security interests.

"Capewell is extremely grateful to these individuals for so enthusiastically taking part in our inaugural advisory board," said Bloom. "We are excited at the prospects for growth and the innovative solutions these advisors will help bring about for our armed forces, and the security and safety of our nation and its allies."

About Gen. James Amos, U.S. Marine Corps, Ret.

General Amos retired from active duty in December 2014, as a United States Marine Corps four-star general who served as the 35th Commandant of the Marine Corps. As a naval aviator, Amos commanded the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing during the Iraq War in 2003 and 2006. He served as the 31st Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps from 2008 to 2010, and was the first Marine Corps aviator to serve as commandant. Since then, he has been active in sharing his time and expertise with various organizations and corporations. In addition to his current service on Capewell's board, he serves as a strategic advisor to the President of ST Engineering – North America, a member of the President of Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding Strategic Advisory Panel, a member of NOVANT Health's Board of Trustees, a member of the Board of Advisors for Jewish Institute for National Security in America (JINSA), as well as a member of the Veterans Bridge Home Advisory Board in Charlotte, N.C. General Amos is the former Chairman of the Board of Directors of LORD Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Semper Fi Fund/America's Fund, and Founder, Windsock LLC. A native of the Pacific Northwest, General Amos joined the Marine Corps after college, entering pilot training in 1970. He flew fighter aircraft in numerous Marine squadrons throughout the early years of his career, culminating in command of an F/A-18 Hornet squadron onboard the nuclear carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, and later command of Marine Aircraft Group 31.

About Capewell:

Founded in 1881, Capewell is the global leader in the custom engineering and manufacture of critical aerial delivery systems and combat water survivability solutions for the United States government and its partner nations. Capewell's foundational mission – to protect people who operate systems in dangerous environments in support of national security – continues to this day. Operating out of South Windsor, Conn., and Meadows of Dan, Va., the company offers four core product segments of mission-critical components and systems: Aerial Delivery & Parachute Systems, Aerial & Marine Life Support & Safety Hardware, Operator and Maintainer Training and Logistics, and Engineering Services.

Lieutenant General Jim Pasquarette, United States Army, Retired

General James F. Amos, United States Marine Corps. Retired

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capewell