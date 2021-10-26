Black Dragon Capital[SM] & Top Industry Experts Unveil New White Paper: "Media Technology Vision"

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC", "Black Dragon℠"), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, published a new white paper, "Media Technology Vision", authored by Tracey Arrowood-Shaw, WWE Former Global Strategy and Innovation SVP, and Black Dragon℠ Media Technology and Content Advisor, and Black Dragon℠ Senior Executives, Richard K. Sussman and Frank Capria, a remarkable team of industry experts who possess a deep understanding of media and technology.

Media Technology Vision

The white paper can be downloaded here: BDC Media Technology Vision

While Black Dragon℠ called out the global tech disruption in its 2018 white paper "Digital Disruption 2.0: A Global Tech Tsunami," challenging industry leaders to rethink consumer relationships, and turning our ideas into actionable investment hypotheses. In this paper, the firm continues the discussion and television industry might evolve amidst a global pandemic and ongoing digital disruption, offering three distinct scenarios.

"The Black Dragon Capital approach enables us to help prepare our portfolio companies not only for the near term but to look beyond the typical three-year planning horizon and develop strategies to survive and thrive in the dynamic M&E landscape," said Tracey Arrowood-Shaw, Advisor in Media, Technology & Strategy of Black Dragon Capital℠ and Former SVP, Global Strategy and Innovation, WWE.

Black Dragon Capital℠ partners with entrepreneurs to accelerate their growth and create more value to investors using a proprietary toolset from former operational leaders who are also savvy investors in a way entrepreneurs understand and appreciate. The Black Dragon Toolkit℠ has a proven track record of navigating the digital disruption of mid-market technology companies and creating market leaders.

"Digital disruption shouldn't be viewed as a threat, but rather as a new opportunity. It is a fundamental rethinking of customer experience, business models, and operations. It's about finding new ways to deliver value, generate revenue, and improve efficiency," said Richard K. Sussman, Partner at Black Dragon Capital℠.

The Black Dragon Toolkit℠ has been hardened over decades of operating and investing in technology sectors and applied by BDC professionals and advisors who have a unique combination of operational expertise and investment success in their areas of investment.

"This white paper demonstrates our continued deep connection with the industries we invest in. Our advisors and team have incredible domain expertise which allows us to better understand industry trends, advise our portfolio leaders, and create market leaders. I'm very pleased to share our latest thinking in the media landscape with our friends in the industry," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

