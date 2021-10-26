AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

LOD, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Third Quarter Highlights
- Quarterly revenues increased by 12.1% year-over-year to $63.4 million; Quarterly service revenues increased by 26.7% year-over-year to $24.8 million.
- GAAP results:
- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 69.6%;
- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 15.8%; and
- Quarterly GAAP net income was $8.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.
- Non-GAAP results:
- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.9%;
- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 21.4%; and
- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $12.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.0 million for the quarter.
- AudioCodes repurchased 424,307 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $13.8 million.
Details
AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $63.4 million compared to $60.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $56.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Net income was $8.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of $7.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.
On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $12.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $13.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to the acquisition of Active Communications Europe assets; (iii) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (iv) non-cash deferred tax expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were $184.9 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to $186.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were about the same as of the end of both periods as the use of cash for the repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of cash dividends during 2021 was basically offset by cash generated from operating activities.
"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the third quarter of 2021," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.
"In the third quarter of 2021 we saw continued momentum in our enterprise operations related to the UCaaS and Contact Center/customer experience (CX) markets. Contributing close to 85% of our revenues in the third quarter, and generating growth of above 20% year-over-year, the enterprise business provides a solid base for continued growth. At the core of this success was our UCaaS business which grew about 18% year-over-year and our contact center business which grew more than 20% year-over-year."
"We experienced continued expansion in our services operations as revenues from services grew more than 25% year-over-year, representing close to 40% of our revenue in the third quarter of 2021 and becoming key to our continued business expansion. Growth in our services business was substantially related to the shift towards use of cloud communications and our focus on becoming a leading provider of Teams Voice as a Service. The increase in Services revenue was driven primarily by strength in our professional and managed services offerings. Key to this growth is our continued progress in generating recurring revenues with strong execution in our AudioCodes Live offering operations."
"We continue to enjoy success in expanding our Voice.ai operations where bookings grew more than 100% year-over-year for both the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021. We now forecast Voice.ai bookings for 2021 to reach a level of $5M for the full year. We continue to invest heavily in this growth engine and believe that it will grow to become a meaningful line of business for us in coming years. Voice.ai which is part of our AudioCodes Live offering provides strong foundation for growth in recurring revenues over time," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.
Share Buy Back Program
In July 2021, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through January 03, 2022.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company acquired 424,307 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $13.8 million.
Cash Dividend
On July 27, 2021, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.6 million, was paid on August 26, 2021 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 11, 2021.
In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.
For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.
Summary financial data follows
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 88,448
$ 40,934
Restricted cash
5,100
5,100
Short-term and restricted bank deposits
363
84,817
Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest
752
449
Trade receivables, net
40,270
34,518
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
8,102
8,631
Inventories
23,841
29,193
Total current assets
166,876
203,642
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term and restricted bank deposits
$ 94
$ 94
Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest
90,133
54,895
Deferred tax assets
9,362
12,081
Operating lease right-of-use assets
21,103
25,430
Severance pay funds
21,333
20,597
Total long-term assets
142,025
113,097
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
4,608
4,593
GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET
36,577
36,791
Total assets
$ 350,086
$ 358,123
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term bank loans
$ 300
$ 1,200
Trade payables
5,204
6,984
Other payables and accrued expenses
31,960
28,531
IIA settlement liability
11,860
11,684
Deferred revenues
40,268
37,182
Short-term operating lease liabilities
8,987
9,178
Total current liabilities
98,579
94,759
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay
$ 21,858
$ 21,830
Deferred revenues and other liabilities
13,388
12,243
Long-term operating lease liabilities
12,760
19,436
Total long-term liabilities
48,006
53,509
Total shareholders' equity
203,501
209,855
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 350,086
$ 358,123
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Products
$ 113,423
$ 107,688
$ 38,610
$ 36,987
Services
69,398
54,420
24,798
19,577
Total Revenues
182,821
162,108
63,408
56,564
Cost of revenues:
Products
40,483
42,313
13,513
14,520
Services
15,884
11,839
5,772
4,065
Total Cost of revenues
56,367
54,152
19,285
18,585
Gross profit
126,454
107,956
44,123
37,979
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
38,944
33,544
14,172
10,738
Selling and marketing
45,460
38,107
15,781
12,521
General and administrative
11,797
10,073
4,172
3,495
Total operating expenses
96,201
81,724
34,125
26,754
Operating income
30,253
26,232
9,998
11,225
Financial income, net
1,099
958
103
504
Income before taxes on income
31,352
27,190
10,101
11,729
Taxes on income, net
(4,856)
(8,323)
(1,838)
(4,765)
Net income
$ 26,496
$ 18,867
$ 8,263
$ 6,964
Basic net earnings per share
$ 0.81
$ 0.61
$ 0.25
$ 0.21
Diluted net earnings per share
$ 0.78
$ 0.58
$ 0.24
$ 0.20
Weighted average number of shares used
32,790
30,951
32,618
32,673
Weighted average number of shares used
34,005
32,484
33,843
34,198
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP net income
$ 26,496
$ 18,867
$ 8,263
$ 6,964
GAAP net earnings per share
$ 0.78
$ 0.58
$ 0.24
$ 0.20
Cost of revenues:
Share-based compensation (1)
277
157
123
58
Amortization expenses (2)
204
204
68
68
481
361
191
126
Research and development, net:
Share-based compensation (1)
2,018
764
776
274
Selling and marketing:
Share-based compensation (1)
4,246
2,668
1,401
1,045
Amortization expenses (2)
10
45
2
15
4,256
2,713
1,403
1,060
General and administrative:
Share-based compensation (1)
3,286
1,984
1,174
720
3,286
1,984
1,174
720
Financial expenses (income):
Exchange rate differences (3)
(944)
(871)
38
(418)
Income taxes:
Deferred tax (4)
2,763
7,678
1,094
4,524
Non-GAAP net income
$ 38,356
$ 31,496
$ 12,939
$ 13,250
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
$ 1.11
$ 0.96
$ 0.38
$ 0.38
(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.
(2) Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Active Communications Europe assets.
(3) Financial expenses (income) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
(4) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.
Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 26,496
$ 18,867
$ 8,263
$ 6,964
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net
Depreciation and amortization
1,746
1,681
588
562
Amortization of marketable securities premiums and
accretion of discounts, net
1,241
38
500
38
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
(708)
423
284
(201)
Share-based compensation expenses
9,827
5,573
3,474
2,097
Decrease in deferred tax assets, net
2,729
7,637
1,082
4,510
Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of
(31)
(19)
(54)
(20)
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
5,705
5,720
1,843
1,822
Decrease in operating lease liabilities
(8,245)
(7,506)
(3,638)
(3,322)
Changes in IIA settlement liability, net
176
271
235
210
Increase in trade receivables, net
(5,752)
(3,653)
(3,267)
(1,010)
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses
(960)
(1,749)
(1,757)
(1,732)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
4,748
(2,454)
794
(1,046)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(1,780)
(34)
2,588
1,983
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses
3,429
(304)
3,197
673))
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
4,470
3,898
(1,119)
692
Net cash provided by operating activities
43,091
28,389
13,013
10,874
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investment in short-term deposits
-
(84,000)
-
(84,000)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
84,454
674
151
223
Proceeds from long-term deposits
-
225
-
75
Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities
1,053
-
-
-
Purchase of marketable securities
(41,094)
(27,664)
(23,569)
(27,664)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
2,571
-
2,061
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(943)
(1,112)
(527)
(471)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
46,041
(111,877)
(21,884)
(111,837)
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchase of treasury shares
(31,199)
-
(13,848)
-
Repayment of bank loans
(900)
(1,865)
(300)
(627)
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
(10,865)
(7,587)
(5,563)
(3,721)
Proceeds from issuance of shares, net
-
85,426
-
(228)
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants
1,346
1,376
609
325
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(41,618)
77,350
(19,102)
(4,251)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
47,514
(6,138)
(27,973)
(105,214)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
46,034
69,773
121,521
168,849
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 93,548
$ 63,635
$ 93,548
$ 63,635
