Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report July 1 - September 30, 2021

Strong order intake in all regions and end markets.

Record high order intake in the Energy Division.

Growth in all parts of the service business.

The adjusted EBITA margin improved to 18.0%.

Summary

Third quarter

Order intake increased by 31 percent* to SEK 11,680 (8,935) million.

Net sales increased by 7 percent* to SEK 10,275 (9,728) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 1,854 (1,710) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 18.0 (17.6) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 1,567 (1,382) million.

Net income: SEK 1,226 (1,038) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 2.91 (2.46).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,469 (1,256) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 0 (10) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK - (-63) million.

First nine months

Order intake increased by 18 percent* to SEK 34,067 (30,561) million.

Net sales increased by 1 percent* to SEK 29,219 (30,773) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 5,122 (5,262) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.5 (17.1) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 4,281 (4,053) million.

Net income: SEK 3,323 (3,016) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 7.87 (7.14).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 3,853 (5,059) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK -100 (160) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -192 (-63) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 18.3 (21.4).

Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 1.07 (0.49).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the fourth quarter:

"We expect demand in the fourth quarter to be about the same as in the third quarter."

Earlier published outlook (July 20, 2021): "We expect demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in the second quarter."

The Q3 2021 report has been reviewed by the company's auditors, see page 25 for the review report.

