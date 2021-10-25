Nonprofits and foundations raise $4 billion through GiveSmart

WESTMONT, Ill., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands, an industry-leading fundraising management system that helps nonprofits and foundations reach their fundraising goals, today announced a new milestone of $4 billion raised by nonprofits and foundations on its fundraising platform.

"Today we celebrate the hard work and dedication of tens of thousands of hard-working nonprofit staff and volunteers, who put in countless hours to change their communities for the better. We are humbled to be their trusted partner," says Steve Greanias, General Manager of Fundraising Solutions at Community Brands.

The milestone of $4 billion raised has been made possible through partnerships with more than 11,500 nonprofits, schools, and foundations executing upwards of 54,000 campaigns and reaching 25 million donors. GiveSmart creates an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for donors, all year round.

GiveSmart's platform helps organizations connect with donors from anywhere and at any time. Through engaging experiences, donors are more easily able to participate in fundraising auctions, make donations, buy tickets, join golf foursomes, and further engage with the causes they care about.

"Our nonprofit partners have already raised more this year, than they did in all of 2020, bucking the current market trend. Their innovation, tenacity, and resilience are making a big difference," shared Greanias. "Because GiveSmart enables organizations to create better relationships with donors, it leads to them raising more at both their distinguished, annual events and through other, creative opportunities all year round."

About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a fundraising management system that enables organizations to accelerate fundraising through configurable, mobile-friendly campaigns, peer-to-peer giving, auction and event management, and secure payment processing. Our mission is to help nonprofits and organizations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. Learn more at www.givesmart.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn,Twitter, Instagram, and, Pinterest.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Specifically for charitable nonprofits and schools, the Community Brands Education and Nonprofit portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes. Nonprofits benefit from award-winning fund accounting and fundraising solutions, purpose-built from the ground up to empower them to achieve and grow their impact in our communities. Paired with a complete set of K-12 solutions encompassing enrollment management, financial aid, student information systems, and digital payments, schools are empowered to raise funds and deliver on their missions. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

