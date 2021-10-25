NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of its common stock at a price of $4.50 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $3,825,000 in an offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules (the "Offering").

Creatd Completes Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules (PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)

The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the Offering.

Net proceeds from the Offering totaled approximately $3.4 million, after placement agent fees and expenses. Creatd intends to use these net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The Offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-250982) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the Offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at https://www.sec.gov/ . Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from The Benchmark Company, LLC, 150 East 58th Street, 17th floor, New York, NY 10155, or by telephone at (212) 312-6700, or by email at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our SEC filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.