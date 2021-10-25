All In Together Celebrating Seventh Anniversary Women Leading Change Gala in Washington, D.C. on October 25

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-partisan advocacy group All in Together (AIT) will host its 7th Anniversary Women Leading Change Gala in Washington, D.C. this evening at the Conrad Hotel.

The event will celebrate AIT's legacy of educating and equipping women to reach their full potential as leaders shaping our nation, and will raise funds for the organization's Community Leadership and grassroots programming.

Morning Joe Co-host Mika Brzezinski will emcee the gala, which honors Senator Tammy Duckworth, Congresswoman Nancy Mace and UN Goodwill Ambassador and jazz icon Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Senator Tammy Duckworth will be honored for her extraordinary public service and commitment to women's leadership, with an introduction by Peabody award-winning journalist, Amna Nawaz .

Congresswoman Nancy Mace will be honored as a rising star in Congress.

Triple Grammy and Tony Award-winning, UN Goodwill Ambassador and jazz icon Dee Dee Bridgewater will be honored for her outstanding humanitarian work.

Lauren Leader, CEO and co-founder of All In Together, said, "We are thrilled to be honoring a very special group of exceptional women leading change at the highest levels."

About All In Together

All In Together (AIT) encourages, equips, educates, and empowers voting-age women to participate fully in America's civic and political life.

