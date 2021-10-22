JAY-Z's Venture Capital Firm, Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) invests in 24 Year-old Founder Iddris Sandu on an innovative tech incubator shaping the metaverse

spatial LABS (sLABS), a Venture Capital studio, will debut with a launch called LNQ, a new blockchain enabled platform changing the way artists mobilize and create new physical and digital formats of media

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) invests in 24 year-old technologist Iddris Sandu's impact-driven tech incubator: spatial LABS (sLABS). The multi-tiered partnership between MVP and sLABS will explore the unlimited possibilities at the intersection of tech, culture and humanity.

JAY-Z (L) and spatial LABS Founder, Iddris Sandu (R) [Photo Credit : Lenny “Kodaklens” Santiago]

sLABS first endeavor is the launch of LNQ; an innovative, state of the art blockchain-enabled hardware platform. LNQ aims to make the metaverse more accessible and provide creators with decentralized tools to engage with their communities through LNQ's proprietary, real-time processing stack.

The relationship between JAY-Z and Sandu has been one in development, with sLABS previously collaborating on Augmented Reality partnerships with Beyoncé's Ivy Park, Nipsey Hussle's The Marathon Clothing Store, Rihanna's Fenty line and Kanye West's Yeezy, each of whom have collaborated with JAY-Z throughout their multi-hyphenate careers.

"Iddris has a conscious world view and a youth centric vision that is innovative and refreshing to witness. We share similar parallels in how we imagine impacting people in our lifetime. Partnering with him on this journey and others is very exciting." - JAY-Z

This investment comes during a time of strong growth within the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

"JAY-Z has always been at the forefront of cultural evolution and identifying the next leaders. Aligning with Marcy Venture Partners assists with our vision for elevating the youth as it relates to access and a means to true technological empowerment. The lasting impact of this relationship is not simply defined by the work we're doing now, but by the immeasurable impact for generations of creators to come."

- Iddris Sandu

A Ghana-native, Sandu was raised in Southern California and was always poised to be an agent of change and innovation. Since the age of 13, Sandu has been collaborating with leading global companies, such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Adidas, Nike and many others.

In addition to being a technologist, Sandu's entrepreneurial skills are equally astute in his ability to connect with multi-generational moguls and bring them together.

In 2019, Sandu was the recipient of the Thiel Fellowship; a two year program founded by Silicon Valley veteran Peter Thiel, one of the earliest investors in Facebook, PayPal, and SpaceX . Sandu shortly after founded halt LABS (an early sister entity to sLABS), a city infrastructure and transportation corporation that has garnered the attention and funding of impact-driven investors like NFL Professional Bobby Wagner, Ron Burkel of Yucaipa Companies, NBA veteran Anthony Tolliver, Marcy Venture Partners, and Scooter Braun of Raised in Space - a VC fund backed by Ripple (XRP).

ABOUT IDDRIS SANDU

At just 24 years-old, Iddris Sandu is a leading conscious technologist of our time.

Born in Ghana and growing up in both Compton and Harbor City, California, Sandu has become the epitome of a multi-hyphenate creator, innovator and entrepreneur - a true modern day renaissance man.

In service foremost to humanity, Sandu is a visionary; Seen as the common thread, carefully curating today's most impactful and progressive digital-facing moments and using technology as a thread to weave it in together. With the pulse of the culture at his fingertips, Sandu is committed to using his foresight and innovation across urban planning, product engineering, XR, and biomimicry design for access.

A self-taught programmer who believes in exposure in lue of education, Sandu channeled his drive early-on, consulting for the world's leading global companies, (Apple, Google, Facebook, Adidas, Jordan Brand, Prada and many more). He's also channeled the metaverse through Augmented Reality partnerships alongside today's most impactful entertainers like Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Rihanna and Kanye West -- all before the age of 21.

Continuously expanding on his vision for democratized access and bridging the gap between technology and culture, Sandu's boundless body of work is a reflection of his multivariate experiences in life, business, and consciousness.

In 2020, Sandu embraced the essence of his entrepreneurial journey by launching ethos, a consulting company for all things progress and innovation. Building upon his unparalleled understanding of the youth and global needs, Iddris shortly thereafter founded spatial LABs, a tech incubator with an emphasis on the metaverse and the future implications of blockchain across multi spectrums of access and community-building, and well as HALT, a transportation and infrastructure company behind the highly-anticipated Beacon.

ABOUT MARCY VENTURE PARTNERS

Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) was Co-Founded by Shawn Carter (JAY-Z), Jay Brown and Larry Marcus. MVP has a passion for building game-changing businesses and mass-market brands. The firm invests in Consumer & Culture with an emphasis on positive impact including sustainability, inclusivity, accessibility, empowerment and health & wellness. Our companies are led by exceptional management teams with clear vision, purpose and executional excellence. We lead or co-invest in companies that have meaningful brand values, high customer joy driven by an outstanding product, demonstrated growth and clear catalysts for the next level of scale. https://www.marcyvp.com

