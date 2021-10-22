The Caesars Sportsbook App is Now Live in Louisiana! Sports fans in The Bayou State can officially download, register, and make deposits to prepare for sports betting's coming launch

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legalized sports betting is on its way to Louisiana and today, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") announced its best-in-class Caesars Sportsbook app is officially available for download and sign-up by eligible sports fans in Louisiana. In celebration of its longstanding presence in Louisiana, and in advance of the launch of mobile sports betting in the state, Caesars is excited to offer local sports fans an early chance to download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, deposit funds, and explore a deep array of pre-match and live markets and odds – including for every local team.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment, Inc.)

In addition, early registrants will receive special benefits. Starting today, customers can combine offers for a first bet experience unlike any other:

Register early to get a $100 Free Bet bonus:

Plus, deposit and have funds in an account at launch, and for every point scored by select local teams during launch week, receive an additional $1 in Free Bet bonuses:

"Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast region are a special part of the Caesars family. We couldn't be more excited to build on our longstanding commitments in the state with the launch of legal sports betting," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "We know how passionate Bayou State sports fans are about their teams and we're confident our brand-new Caesars Sportsbook app and the exciting offers we have for launch can offer them a sports experience that can't be matched."

The Caesars Sportsbook app links the excitement of mobile sports betting with the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Every wager, win or lose, rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships. Customized offerings, a wide range of betting lines and flexible limits allow Caesars Sportsbook to treat every sports bettor like royalty.

Every bet earns – win or lose, every wager gives you more with Caesars Rewards. Each bet earns Caesars Rewards Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Caesars Sportsbook links with Caesars Rewards, making it as easy to earn and redeem online as it is in person at one of Caesars' more than 50 destinations across 16 states. Reward Credits earned within the Caesars Rewards network can be redeemed everywhere, meaning everything you earn online can be used for free play, dining, getaways, and specially curated sports and entertainment experiences





Thousands of ways to wager – Caesars Sportsbook provides extensive odds and flexible limits, including live in-play betting, player props, and same-game parlays, making it the most dynamic way to bet sports





Easy to play – Caesars Sportsbook makes it easy to get a bet down, and to deposit and withdraw funds securely through a wide variety of industry-leading wallet options





A trusted name in casino entertainment – Caesars Sportsbook has best-in-class partnerships with some of the biggest leagues, teams, and media companies in Louisiana and nationally

In addition to mobile sports wagering, sports bettors in Louisiana can soon enjoy in-person sports betting at iconic Caesars properties Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City. Each casino will soon take in-person bets at temporary retail locations inside their properties, before the unveiling of their new Caesars Sportsbooks, pending regulatory approval in the state. In the fall of 2022, Isle of Capri Lake Charles will be renovated into Horseshoe Lake Charles and reopen with an additional Caesars Sportsbook location.

Caesars' commitment to Louisiana includes the recent 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership with the New Orleans Saints to rebrand New Orleans' iconic downtown stadium as the Caesars Superdome. Caesars Sportsbook is also the official sportsbook partner of LSU Athletics, the official casino sponsor and an official sports betting partner of the NFL, and has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams.

For betting insights, a fresh take on the day's action as games unfold, and special promotions and offers, follow the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Caesars Sportsbook app is available for download on iOS or Android.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-877-770-STOP (1-877-770-7867).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.