Cohen Veterans Network Officially Launches the First Cohen Clinic in Oklahoma for Post-9/11 Veterans, Active Duty Service Members, and Military Families

Governor Kevin Stitt and Medal of Honor Recipient Ryan Pitts Led Ceremony to Mark the Opening of The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock

LAWTON, Okla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) and Red Rock Behavioral Health Services formally unveiled the first Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Oklahoma, providing high-quality mental healthcare to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and military families. This clinic is part of financier-philanthropist Steven A. Cohen's $275 Million commitment to help reduce veteran suicide and increase care for military families by building 25 clinics across the country.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock, located at 4202 S.W. Lee Blvd in Lawton, launched a year ago during the height of the pandemic. Since then, the clinic has already delivered nearly 300 episodes of care primarily remotely via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

"The Lawton team launched their clinic and began delivering care throughout the state under tough conditions. Today we honor that commitment and look forward to continuing to serve Oklahoma's military community," said CVN President & CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "We realize this is a very difficult time for veterans, active duty, and their families between the end of the War in Afghanistan and the continuation of COVID-19, and with that can come a variety of mental health challenges. The Cohen Clinic is here to help."

Joining Hassan on stage today were Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, CVN Ambassador and Medal of Honor Recipient Ryan Pitts, and several other dignitaries including Verna Foust, CEO of Red Rock.

"We are thrilled to partner with CVN and serve this deserving population. Veterans, service members and their families are such an important part of our community; we value this opportunity to serve them," said Foust.

More than 7,000 post-9/11 veterans, 13,000 active duty service members, as well as more than 12,000 family members in the Lawton area eligible for care at the Cohen Clinic. Statewide, there are more than 67,000 post-9/11 veterans, 24,000 family members, and more than 33,000 active duty service members eligible for care at the Cohen Clinic.

CVN offers brief, client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Learn more about how the network cares for clients here.

Cohen Veterans Network currently has 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics in operation around the country, with plans to open five more clinics in 2022.

About Cohen Veterans Network: Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network Learn more about CVN here.

About Red Rock: Red Rock Behavioral Health Services is an Oklahoma City based not-for profit agency that was founded in 1974. Red Rock provides mental health and substance use services using the highest evidenced based practices in an integrated model of care. With over 750 employees, last year Red Rock served over almost 17,000 adults and youth across 20 locations in Oklahoma.

