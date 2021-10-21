AGM Group Announces Significant Order for 25,000 Digital Currency Mining Machines

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGMH" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGMH), an integrated technology company focused on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that it agreed to supply MinerVa Semiconductor Corp. ("MinerVa") with 25,000 units of its 100 TH/S MinerVa MV7 ASIC to build the MinerVa family of crypto miners. MinerVa is a premier high-performance ASIC design and manufacturing company and is the distributor of industrial grade crypto miners to leading global large-scale mining companies.

MinerVa has influential relationships and resource networks within the Fintech and Blockchain ecosystems, and provides top-tier end-to-end technology solutions to notable global blockchain players like Terawulf Inc. and TrueNorth Data Solutions. The Company will soon receive a US$20 million deposit in the coming days for the crypto miners. The remainder of the order value will be paid before delivery commences.

Mr. Steven Sim, Chief Financial Officer of AGMH, commented, "This order builds on the previous Nowlit order from October 13th and is a testament to the effectiveness of our new growth strategy as we continue to solidify our pioneering position in the market. The purchase enables us to increase our cashflow, which gives us a sound financial footing as we begin our plans for mass production in 2022. Leveraging our advanced hardware and computing equipment production capabilities, we believe we are well-positioned to capture the vast growth opportunities in this thriving industry."

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment. AGMH's mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

