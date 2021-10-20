Heartland Votes

Stagwell (STGW) Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). The webcast will be accessible via this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, www.stagwellglobal.com

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: 

Michaela Pewarski


ir@stagwellglobal.com  


646-429-1812

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC...
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-three-months-ended-september-30-2021-301405183.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.