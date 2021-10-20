RayCare fully integrated and in clinical use with Radixact at Swiss Medical Network in Switzerland

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that La Clinique Générale-Beaulieu, a part of Swiss Medical Network in Switzerland, is the first center in the world to treat a patient using the Accuray Radixact® radiation treatment delivery system with RaySearch treatment planning system RayStation®* and oncology information system RayCare®*.

The first treatments were successfully carried out on October 14. The clinic is equipped with the most recent versions of RaySearch software, RayCare 5A and RayStation 11A. Radixact is equipped with the ClearRT™ helical kVCT imaging technology and connected to the Accuray iDMS® Data Management System.



La Clinique Générale-Beaulieu has been using RayCare and RayStation for a year. Step by step the systems have been implemented and integrated into daily operations and today the clinic manages all aspects of the treatment through RaySearch software. In addition to the advantage of having only one, seamless system this also gives the doctor a comprehensive picture of where the patient is in the treatment flow.

Swiss Medical Network is one of Switzerland's two largest groups of private clinics. Within the network all types of cancers are treated, using cutting-edge technology and complex treatment methods. In 2019, as the first hospital in the world, Swiss Medical Network signed a multi-system, multi-clinic agreement for the purchase of Accuray radiation therapy delivery systems as well as RaySearch's treatment planning system and oncology information system.

Professor Oscar Matzinger, medical director of radiation oncology at Swiss Medical Network, says: "We are happy to announce that we have successfully treated our first patients using RayStation and RayCare with a Radixact machine. The achievement is a result of a productive and valuable collaboration between Accuray, RaySearch and our clinic."

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are very pleased to hear that the first treatment with Radixact and RayCare has been successfully carried out at this world-class center. It is an important proof of concept that RayCare can be used as the sole oncology information system together with Accuray machines. This makes the achievement of significant value not only for our mutual collaboration with Swiss Medical but also for potential collaborations with other clinics with a similar machine set-up around the world and, above all, for patients in need of radiotherapy treatment."

Joshua H. Levine, CEO, Accuray, says: "The Swiss Medical Network's successful first patient treatment using the Accuray Radixact System and ClearRT, integrated helical radiation delivery and imaging systems, with the RaySearch RayStation and RayCare software, demonstrates our collaboration is making progress on its goal of expanding access to advanced cancer care to all patients requiring radiotherapy treatments. Together, the Swiss Medical Network, Accuray and RaySearch are redefining what's possible in the treatment of cancer, with improved workflows, treatment planning and delivery, contributing to an enhanced patient experience."

About Swiss Medical Network

Swiss Medical Network is one of the two leading Swiss groups of private clinics. Established in the three linguistic regions of Switzerland the clinics offer first-class hospital care to both Swiss and international patients. Swiss Medical Network consists of around 20 clinics, 20 ambulatory centers and 15 competence centers and has highly qualified specialists in all medical fields.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation® treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand®, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayStation

RayStation® is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

About RayCare

The RayCare® oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation® and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation, and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the future of cancer care.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

More information about RaySearch is available at raysearchlabs.com

