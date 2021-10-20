Prenexus Health Signs Exclusive Partnership with Aloha Medicinals to Bring Mushroom- Based Prebiotic to Market

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenexus Health, a leading manufacturer of organic prebiotic ingredients for the supplement, food and beverage industry today announced a newly formed partnership with Aloha Medicinals to bring the novel mushroom-based prebiotic, MyceliaGI™, to market.

Prenexus Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Prenexus Health)

MyceliaGI offers food, beverage, and supplement manufacturers a novel prebiotic ingredient to satisfy exploding consumer demand for both digestive health ingredients and medicinal mushroom offerings.

"MyceliaGI is the ideal complement to our PreneXOS® prebiotic as both require low serving sizes of 500mg to 1g, are organic, non-GMO and made in the USA using sustainable practices," said Michael Bush, CEO of Prenexus Health. "We were impressed with Aloha Medicinals' cutting-edge technologies and dedication to the same high-quality standards we hold for safety, efficacy and research."

"As consumers are becoming more aware of the fact that gut health influences overall health, we are excited to bring a truly innovative and unique product to market in this space. The partnership with Prenexus Health is ideal given their understanding of the prebiotic market and their scientific selling approach." Keith Bearden CEO, Aloha Medicinals

A proprietary blend of three mushrooms, Red Reishi, Maitake and Oyster, MyceliaGI is self-affirmed GRAS and demonstrates increased butyrate production in the gut at all dosage levels. The clean-label, shelf-stable ingredient can easily be incorporated into a variety of supplement, foods, and beverage applications.

Prenexus will be debuting the ingredient at the upcoming Supply Side West conference in Las Vegas and can be found at booth 5074.

For additional information and media inquiries, contact Michael Bush (480) 687-4358.

About Prenexus Health

Prenexus Health is an innovative leader in the development of scientifically based and clinically researched prebiotics. Based in Gilbert, Arizona, Prenexus Health's mission is to support the health and wellness of individuals, through the research, development, and production of ground-breaking prebiotic ingredients for dietary supplement, food, and beverage products.

Prenexus' flagship ingredient is a xylooligosaccharide (XOS) prebiotic, marketed as PreneXOS, is the only domestically produced organic XOS on the market. It is derived from high-fiber sugarcane grown in the Imperial Valley of California, following sustainable and environmental farming practices. PreneXOS has the ability to selectively feed "friendly" bacteria, at a low-effective inclusion rate.

To learn more about Prenexus visit www.PrenexusHealth.com.

About Aloha Medicinals

Aloha Medicinals is the world's largest cultivator of bulk medicinal mushrooms and mushroom grain spawn ingredients, supplying manufacturers in over 60 countries. All Aloha Medicinals products are US-grown, full-spectrum and 100% organic. Aloha's products contain the highest levels of beneficial compounds including beta-glucans and polysaccharides. With expert mycologists on staff, they have over 1,000 strains in their culture bank and more than 100 stains in production at any time.

To learn more about Aloha Medicinals visit www.alohamedicinals.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prenexus Health