Point32Health and Takeda Collaborate on One of the First Value-Based Agreements in Oncology

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health and Takeda Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. announced today that they have signed an innovative risk-sharing agreement around Takeda's ALUNBRIG® (brigatinib), a potent and selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is approved for adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced its combined organization will be known as Point32Health (PRNewsfoto/Harvard Pilgrim Health Care)

The agreement will make ALUNBRIG broadly available to Point32Health's more than two million members – with Takeda standing behind the medicine with a unique outcomes-based structure. The agreement is among the first risk-sharing contracts in oncology and the very first in ALK+NSCLC.

"Given the importance of facilitating cutting-edge oncology treatment and also the reality that not all patients show a positive response, reimbursement for oncology treatments is an area that is prime for innovative financing approaches," said Michael Sherman, MD, chief medical officer and executive vice president, Point32Health. "We're excited to be able to demonstrate the value of ALUNBRIG as a treatment option for people with ALK+ NSCLC. Collaborating with Takeda to share risk makes this agreement a crucial milestone in bringing cost-effectiveness to cancer care."

"Takeda is committed to identifying and collaborating with payers on innovative and bold solutions that help ensure patients have access to our transformative therapeutics," said Dion Warren, vice president, head, U.S. Business Unit, Takeda Oncology. "Through this collaboration, Point32Health is able to allow broader access to ALUNBRIG because Takeda stands behind the value of its medicine and is willing to minimize the financial risk."

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income—and our Foundation and Institute work to improve population health. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for both our industry and our 2.3 million members across New England.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Point32Health