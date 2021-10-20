Earth Class Mail announces two-factor authentication security measures

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Class Mail, a way to manage postal mail online, introduced enhanced security for its customers with two-factor authentication functionality for its user platform and mobile applications.

The security enhancement will allow Earth Class Mail customers to verify their identities, reinforce security measures and reduce the risk of compromised passwords. If a customers' password becomes compromised, two-factor authentication, also known as 2FA, significantly improves security because the customers' account can still be protected by a security code that can only be obtained by the customers' own mobile device.

"This was a very welcome added security layer for my account and worked well with Apple's new 2FA," said Percy Reuber, an Earth Class Mail customer for 10 years.

Customers who want to activate the two-factor authentication can do so with a third-party authentication app or via SMS message to their mobile device. The account does not require customers to enable two-factor authentication if the customer does not want to.

Virtual mailboxes allow customers to receive postal mail at virtual addresses, then view and manage the mail they receive at the addresses from any device. On top of the two-factor authentication, Earth Class Mail uses 256-bit encryption - the same securities offered by banks and government organizations to protect customer confidentiality. It also processes mail in a restricted-access and security monitored facility and ensures its employees are HIPAA-certified and background checked.

"Customers want to know their information is kept securely and this is one more way we can assure them that they are protected," Earth Class Mail CEO Fergus Burns said.

Earth Class Mail offers iOS and Android apps as well as a web application.

Earth Class Mail is the leading virtual mailbox and virtual address provider in the U.S. Since 2004, the company has scanned more than 19 million pieces of mail and deposited over $1 billion in checks. Customers around the world and businesses from startups to large corporations, including Zapier, Coinbase, and Lyft, use Earth Class Mail to access their postal mail online, from anywhere. Learn more at www.earthclassmail.com.

