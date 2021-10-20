American Transmission Co. announces two new appointments to board of directors

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzanne Allen, president of Allen CFO Services LLC, and Scott Mair, president – AT&T Network Engineering & Operations, have been appointed to American Transmission Co.'s board of directors, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

American Transmission Company

Allen and Mair's appointments expand ATC's board to 11 members. Allen will serve on the board's audit and finance committees, and Mair will serve on the audit and compensation committees.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott and Sue to the ATC board of directors," said ATC President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Mike Rowe. "Sue brings valuable financial experience in the utility, information technology and manufacturing industries. Scott brings substantial business and technology leadership experience in the telecommunications industry."

Suzanne Allen, of Duluth, Minn., is president of Allen CFO Services, a consulting company that brings the power of financial tools to companies that may not yet be in a position to hire a full time chief financial officer but can benefit from the high skill assistance of a CFO.

Allen formerly served as CFO at Unity Holdings Inc., based in Fargo, Minn., and Compudyne Inc., an information technology company based in Duluth, Minn. Previously, she was vice president and treasurer of Otter Tail Corporation, also in Minnesota. She has held treasurer roles with Rural Cellular Corporation and Nash Finch Company.

Allen holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota – Duluth and a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.

Scott Mair, of Frisco, Texas, is president – AT&T Network Engineering & Operations, where he oversees AT&T's next-generation wireless and wireline networks, including planning, engineering, construction and operations. He also leads AT&T Labs Research, the company's intellectual property organization and network operational support, which includes AT&T's central offices and data centers, energy optimization, network automation and infrastructure provisioning.

Prior to his current role, Mair served as president – AT&T operations and senior vice president – technology planning and engineering. Mair began his career with Wisconsin Bell. From 1985 to 2001, he held several positions with Wisconsin Bell and Ameritech serving on teams such as NP&E, corporate planning and operations. He holds a bachelor's degree in communications and a master's degree in industrial technology, both from the University of Wisconsin –Platteville.

Formed in 2001 as the nation's first multi-state transmission-only utility, American Transmission Co. is a Wisconsin-based company that owns and operates 10,081 miles of electric transmission lines and 582 substations in portions of Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois. Our transmission network enables the movement of electricity produced from all forms of generation resources to areas where it is needed – helping to keep the lights on, businesses running and communities strong. Visit our website at www.atcllc.com.



Follow us on: Twitter | LinkedIn | Blog | YouTube

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Transmission Company