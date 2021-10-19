Golden Grail Technology Corp Signs Contract Packing Agreement for Spider Energy Product Line With South African Based Cannergy International Inc.

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC Markets: ( GOGY ) — a beverage brand house specializing in technology driven brand development, has announced the partnership with Cannergy International Inc. for the production of Spider Energy Products.

The agreement was formalized September 1st, 2021 and focuses on the relaunch of the 4 pillar Spider Energy Products including: Spider Energy Mimic, Mimi Zero, Citrus Bite, and Citrus Bite Zero.

"Cannergy International is ecstatic about our association with Golden Grail Technology and the Spider brand", says Anthony Smith head of Cannergy International. "We believe that our combined initiatives will push the boundaries of the ever-growing FMCG market, as we leverage off of each other's energies and add even more excitement to the existing Spider Energy brands."

Based in Cape Town, South Africa, Cannergy International is a multi-faceted organization specializing in the design, manufacture, and management of consumable goods. From conception to sales, Cannergy provides a turnkey solution for global brands on the forefront of CPG innovation.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology is venturing into the technology of beverages. The market for nutraceutical beverages such as vitamin infused and CBD infused beverages as well as lower sugar energy drinks have been gaining market share. The Company is focused on utilizing its history in data marketing and technology to market and distribute health conscious and or functional beverage brands. For more information on Golden Grail Technology, visit www.goldengrailtech.com.

