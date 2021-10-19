Avenida Productions Appoints Betsabe Martinez Botaitis To Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenida Productions announced today that it has appointed Betsabe Martinez Botaitis, Head of Finance at Uplift, to its Board of Advisors. Ms. Botaitis is a leader in the Latina business community and has held a number of senior roles in the fintech (financial technology) industry and has been an entrepreneur herself in blockchain and Cryptocurrencies.

"I'm thrilled to join Avenida Productions on its Advisory Board. Avenida offers a single point solution for Latino artists and diverse film makers to reach their dreams and be heard and seen. From conception, financing to distribution, Avenida walks side by side with the film makers, and it is elevating the visibility of the growing and influencing Latino community. I look forward to using my own diverse experience and expertise in finance and business to help even more diverse projects make it to the movie theaters as well as more inspiring stories of the Latino community," said Ms. Botaitis.

"We look forward to working with Betsabe. She took an untraditional route to her role as a CFO. She understands how capital raising and financial markets work and how best to position Avenida to help fund creators. Bottom line… She has a deep understanding of how projects can appeal to investors and get needed funding," said Fanny Grande, CEO of Avenida Productions.

Avenida provides a range of services to independent filmmakers -- from creation, crowdfunding and capital raising, through production and distribution. "We're thrilled to have Betsabe on board. She's a fierce advocate for Latina business leaders. I love her direct, straightforward style and her amazing work ethic. She's a terrific example and mentor for the emerging talent we're nurturing here at Avenida," said Nelson Grande, Avenida's Chief Operating Officer.

About Betsabe Botaitis

Betsabe is an accomplished strategist and fintech executive. She has succeeded in positions not traditionally available to a Latina woman. After earning her degrees in accounting and an MBA Betsabe took an untraditional path to becoming a CFO. She , took on increasingly challenging leadership roles in large financial institutions, fintech companies, and a blockchain/cryptocurrency startup.

Currently, Betsabe is heading the finance organization at Uplift, the leading Buy Now Pay Later service for the travel industry. Prior to joining Uplift, she held various senior positions at renowned and leading-edge companies including Kueski (Mexico's largest fintech startup), Lending Club, and Citigroup, at Citi Community Development and Financial Inclusion.

Betsabe has developed a clear vision and roadmap for digital transformation in Finance and Accounting and has led this digital journey at several companies. She also served on the advisory board of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, is a fellow for the British America Project, and is a member of Hipower, a network of executive women leaders laser-focused on accelerating one another's success. Above all, Betsabe is a passionate advocate for economic equality and for the advancement of the Latina community.

About Avenida Productions

Avenida Productions provides a full range of services and production space to independent filmmakers of color, women, and LGBTQ+ community members who are often overlooked by traditional Hollywood studios. Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, Avenida produced projects include the award-winning documentary Our Quinceañera now on Tubi and Amazon, My DACA Life, a documentary to be released in late 2021, Cages a thriller that takes a look at the border crisis in a unique way and Nice Trick a rom-com in development with Emma Bell from The Walking Dead. For more information visit www.avenida.tv

