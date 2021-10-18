Toggled Launches Toggled iQ Smart Building Control Solutions for Sustainable Operations

Toggled iQ's smart building platform improves building facilities management, increases energy efficiency, improves tenant satisfaction, and reduces costs

TROY, Mich., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toggled , a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) focused on smart building management solutions and lighting technology, today announced the roll-out of its comprehensive connected building data and device management solution, Toggled iQ. Leveraging the Internet of things (IoT), Toggled iQ helps businesses optimize their building environments by streamlining operations, improving energy efficiency, saving money, and reducing their carbon footprint, through the connection of smart connected lighting with wireless sensors, controls, and intuitive analytics.

Toggled iQ product lineup: Toggled iQ is a complete sustainable building ecosystem, allowing organizations to customize and control lighting in real-time, all from the convenience of the Toggled iQ mobile app.

Energy use is the largest operating expense for businesses, representing approximately one third of budgets, and negatively drives building operations' impact on climate change. To help organizations tackle this problem, Toggled iQ offers a proven solution that reduces energy through an easy-to-install, smart building platform. Its high-end electronics and cutting-edge software apply to a variety of use cases including, direct-wire LED retrofits, lighting control, HVAC, remote sensors, and smart building control.

"Most businesses want to make sustainability improvements to their building operations, but complexity and other concerns have stood in their way," said Daniel Hollenkamp Jr., chief operating officer, Toggled. "We've tackled the problem through an engineering-first approach, while leveraging our proven success in LED lighting. The result is a solution specifically designed to simplify and accelerate adoption, while giving end users more control over their smart-building environment. We deliver value from the onset and provide a flexible infrastructure for the future, which we believe are the keys to driving smart building adoption."

With more than a decade of experience in smart connected LED retrofit lighting, Toggled iQ has become a complete sustainable building ecosystem, which allows organizations to customize and control their lighting in real-time, whether it be a single fixture, room, building or group of properties, all from the convenience of the Toggled iQ mobile app. Using Toggled direct-wire LEDs, customers can upgrade their fluorescent lighting system and reduce energy consumption by up to 60 percent. Pairing the lighting with the Toggled iQ portfolio of sensors, switches, and soon-to-be-released controllers results in savings of 80% or more. Additionally, customers benefit from creating their own unique and scalable smart building environment, which gives them the power to reduce their carbon footprint.

"When organizations turn to smart technologies to more efficiently manage their building operations, they often deploy systems without considering existing connectivity capabilities, interoperability or the infrastructure requirements," said Gerry Cellucci, principal, Yorkland Controls. "Toggled iQ's approach is smart from the start, allowing building owners and operators to easily integrate lighting and smart devices to existing or new IoT and building automation systems, while also providing a scalable solution that can be easily modified in the future."

The Toggled iQ difference: Complete, easy-to-use, and flexible

Toggled is the only software-focused company that delivers end-to-end solutions in smart building management, which ensures consistent product quality and customer satisfaction. Because the system is wireless, users don't have to tear up the office space during installation. Toggled iQ works with a range of common protocols such as BACnet IP and Modbus allowing for seamless BMS/HVAC integration. Designed with end user functionality in mind, users can modify the Toggled iQ smart system to suit their needs and preferences now and into the future.

Toggled iQ improves building management and the environment through:

Reduced installation times – The wireless system doesn't require additional hardwiring and allows for device groupings during setups to improve overall commissioning times.

Optimized functionality – A user-friendly app is intuitively designed for user satisfaction and easy commissioning. The app's setup wizard ensures that users are aware of each system device's available features.

Improved overall user satisfaction – Toggled iQ's app allows users to customize their lighting and building preferences through room scene creation, color-tuning and dimming, motion control sensitivity levels, and smart building analytics.

Improved energy savings – Toggled iQ allows for multiple layers of energy savings:

Long-lasting – Toggled LED tubes are guaranteed to last 50,000 hours. Additionally, LED products contain no mercury and require no special handling during their end-of-life disposal.

Formed in 2007, Toggled leverages the design and engineering strength of parent company Altair, and holds more than 150 patents in LED lighting, optics, communication and control, advanced physics, and power conversion circuitry.

About Toggled

Toggled is a registered trademark brand of Ilumisys, Inc. (dba Toggled), a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR). Toggled iQ is a smart building data and device management system that leverages the Internet of Things, enabling customers to create unique and scalable solutions across many use cases including, lighting control, HVAC, remote sensors, and smart building control. Toggled's user-friendly, smart building advancements brings to the market next-generation, smart building technology. To learn more, visit https://toggled.com .

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

