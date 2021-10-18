Kiva Confections Blazes a New Path with the Launch of Camino Sours

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiva Confections , California's market leader in premium, cannabis-infused edibles, continues to diversify their product offerings and pave the way for industry innovation with the official launch of Camino Sours. Camino Sours feature all of the delicious, nuanced flavor profiles and terpene-tailored effects found in Kiva's original, best-selling Camino gummies, with a new vegan formulation and a tart sugar dusting guaranteed to tantalize the senses.

The custom combinations of complementary cannabinoids and terpenes make Kiva's Camino gummies the most-tailored, effects-driven edible experience on the market. Camino Sours make their product debut in three unique flavors: Citrus Breeze (Chill), which boast the fresh, bold flavors of lemon and lime combined with calming, indica-like terpenes; Watermelon Spritz (Uplifting), which merges energizing, sativa-like terpenes with sharp, juicy watermelon flavors; and Orchard Peach (Balance), which features sharp notes of lush, ripe peach paired with a balancing blend of THC and CBD. Each vegan, cannabis-infused gummy contains 5mg of THC per serving and 100mg of THC per package, while Orchard Peach adds 5MG of CBD to each serving.

"The gummy segment is extremely competitive in California, and we are always looking for new ways to delight our fans," said Kiva CEO and Co-Founder Scott Palmer. "We're excited to bring a vegan line-up to our Camino brand, with three new, distinctively-sour flavors. There's nothing quite like them on the market, and we think consumers are going to love them."

Everything about Camino- from the gummies' shape, color, and effects, to the illustrations, events, and conversations built around it- is meant to capture the distinct sensations of an enchanted landscape, and immerse consumers in that inspiring experience. Camino Sours provide the same highly-tailored experiences fans know and love, and invite them to blaze a new path by trying these tangy, zesty, and must-try vegan additions to the Camino family. Camino Sours are available for purchase in select dispensaries across California and via Kiva Direct, the brand's direct-to-consumer website that caters to the greater Southern California market at www.shop.kivaconfections.com . The product retails for $18 and features 20 gummies per package.

About Kiva: Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis for the better. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area, California home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, chews, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended, and sought-after available. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a loyal customer base throughout hundreds of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, OH, OK, MA, and HI.

