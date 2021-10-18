Dalfen Industrial Wins Best Real Estate Deal Award from Dallas Business Journal

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial is excited to announce that they have been awarded the Best Real Estate Deal from Dallas Business Journal in the "Industrial Deals" category. The award ceremony took place on September 22, 2021, highlighting the top companies in various areas of real estate in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The winners were selected by a panel of judges representing expertise across commercial real estate disciplines.

East Dallas Logistics Center, Mesquite, TX

The transaction for which Dalfen won the award was for the East Dallas Logistics Center in Mesquite, Texas – a suburb east of downtown Dallas. Dalfen developed this 545,597 square foot project after acquiring ~45 acres of land in February 2019. The larger building is 407,195 square feet, and the smaller building is 138,402 square feet.

The location of this industrial park is a perfect example of the Dalfen strategy. Not only is the Mesquite/East Dallas submarket an ideal distribution node for DFW with a large labor pool, but the property is also an exceptional last mile location. It has direct access to I-635, the loop around Dallas, as well as I-30 and I-80.

In addition to location, this property is newly constructed with Class A specifications in every respect. These features are ideal to satisfy the needs of modern e-commerce users, which are the most sought-after tenants in the current capital markets. This was evidenced by the enormous number of RFPs submitted to lease the building before it even hit the market. Ultimately, the Steve Silver Company leased out the 407,195 square foot building with HNRY Logistics leasing out the 138,402 square foot building.

"The high demand and resulting long-term leases that took place at East Dallas Logistics Center are a testament to its prime last mile location and the fact that we constructed the properties with all of the characteristics desired by modern e-commerce tenants," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "This development is a perfect example of how Dalfen Industrial fulfills our strategy of providing high-quality, last mile industrial properties in key locations throughout the nation,"

Dalfen has another 2.3M square foot development in the works near Mesquite Airport with an additional 18.5 square feet in the development pipeline across the United States.

About Dalfen Industrial

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

